Benefit of divine encounter

This event was not an accident. Jacob met God at a place he renamed Bethel (meaning ‘House of God’), formerly called Luz, a significant location north of Beersheba where he ran to. You might remember the story. Isaac was an old man and about to die and at the same time wanted to give his blessing to Esau, but Jacob, Esau’s brother, tricked his father into giving him the blessing instead.

Esau, understandably, was enraged about this because he was to inherit nothing from Isaac as a result. So, in Genesis 27:41, Esau said: “The time to mourn my father’s death is near; then I will kill Jacob.” Rebecca, Esau and Jacob’s mother understood the evil in Esau’s heart, therefore, warned Jacob and told him to run to his uncle in Haran until Esau’s anger is abated. Jacob had to flee for his life.

Jacob, running for his life; was scared, tired, lonely, and was saddled with deep pain; the pain maybe for betraying his brother, or for the possibility that he may not be around to give his father the final rite of burial. It could also be for staying away from the mother, he loved so much, or maybe for missing the shelter, defenceand love of his mother; he was carrying a deep pain inside. He was feeling guilty, and remorseful for what he has done. Jacob found himself in the dark, so dark a place. In his fleeing he stopped in no man’s land, a place of no significant, just to rest, sleep and regain his strength because he was exhausted. It was at that moment; the Lord met him. Essentially, God knew that Jacob needed a healing experience from Him.

What Is Divine Encounter?

DIVINE Encounter is a supernatural meeting, which brings about transformation, spiritual awakening, clarity, leading to deeper knowledge of God. It is a direct and personal experience with God, where an individual becomes acutely aware of God’s presence, guidance or intervention in their life.

The Naughtiness Of Man’s Heart

Jacob’s past was defined with deceit, insecurity and conspiracy. His heart was evil.

What You Need To Know About Human Heart

NATURALLY the heart is deceitful and wicked: “The heart is more deceitful than all else and is desperately sick; who can understand it?” (Jeremiah 17:9).

It is the Source of Sin: “From within, out of the heart of man, come evil thoughts, sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, coveting, wickedness, deceit, sensuality, envy, slander, pride, foolishness,” (Mark 7:21-22).

God knows the heart of everyone: “I, the Lord, search the heart, I test the mind, even to give each man according to his ways, according to the fruit of his deeds,” (Jeremiah 17:10).

God Knowing the state of a depraved heart promised to give us a new heart if we come to him: “I will give you a new heart, and a new spirit. I will put within you. And I will remove the heart of stone from your flesh and give you a heart of flesh,” (Ezekiel 36:26).

God can re-create a clean heart in us today: “Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me,” (Psalm 51:10).

The Heart Holds A Special Place In Our Existence:

• It is the wellspring of life: “Above all else, guard your heart, for it is the wellspring of life,” (Proverbs 4:23).

• It helps to trust and love: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5) and “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart” (Deuteronomy 6:5).

• It is the centre of your being: The “heart” signifies one’s inner self, inclinations, personal will and spiritual condition, and not just the physical organ.

The Need For Healing

MOST times running away from somethingdoes not solve the problem. This Bible passage teaches us what it means for us to receive God’s healing touch in our lives.

Sometimes, we are running away from love because we don’t want to be hurt the second time.Sometimes run away from people because we are struggling with the issue of trust.

Sometimes we run away with life exhaustion, because we are tired, and at our breaking point. It could be exhaustion from illness, crises, wounds and hurt. We may be fleeing from household enmity and wickedness.

Jacob was on a journey: he was going from Beersheba to Haran. But when the dream happened, he was just in a “certain place.” His journey had come to a temporary halt. He was languishing, tired, over-wrought in some anonymous part of the country. Jacob was not expecting anything to happen. He had no desire to meet with God at this point in his life. His only concern was survival. He was running away from his brother Esau, who wanted to kill him, then, he had this encounter.

Beloved, what we do with what we see matters. What we do with our dreams counts. Sometimes life situation could make us scared and troubled. That is why we need healing. The struggle cast him into a deep sleep. Ask yourself: what is casting me into a deep sleep?

The Blessedness Of Divine Encounter

DIVINE encounters can be life changing! • It brings direction and defines purpose, see Psalm 32:8. God can reveal His plan and purpose for your life, giving you direction and motivation.

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope,” (Jeremiah 29:11); “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding,” (Proverbs 3:5).

• It brings doctoring of the entire existence. To doctor is to alter, change in character or composition, an alteration, a modification, in such form that you become entirely different. It is a transformational experience. Encounters with God can lead to inner healing, freedom from fear, and positive change. “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation,” (2 Corinthians 5:17). “Be transformed by the renewal of your mind,” (Romans 12:2).

• It brings a deeper connection with God: encountering God can strengthen your relationship with Him, fostering intimacy and trust. “Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you,” (James 4:8). “You will seek me and find me, when you seek me with all your heart,” (Jeremiah 29:13).

• Itgives you a new perspective: Divine encounters often bring clarity, helping you see things from a fresh angle. “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the Lord,” (Isaiah 55:8). “And we all, with unveiled face, beholding the glory of the Lord, are being transformed into his likeness,” (2 Corinthians 3:18).

• It guarantees spirituality and growth: Encounters with God can accelerate spiritual growth, and helps you to mature in faith. “But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ,” (2 Peter 3:18). “He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion,” (Philippians 1:6).

• It gives comfort and peace: Experiencing God’s presence can bring peace, calmness and reassurance. “Peace, I leave with you; my peace I give to you,” (John 14:27). “The Lord is near to the broken-hearted, and saves the crushed in spirit,” (Psalm 34:18).

• It brings empowerment: Divine encounters can equip you with courage, strength and confidence to tackle challenges. “I can do all things through him who strengthens me,” (Philippians 4:13); “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you,” (Acts 1:8).

• Revelation and insight: “If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach,” (James 1:5). God can reveal hidden truths; granting wisdom and understanding. “The unfolding of your words gives light; it imparts understanding to the simple,” (Psalm 119:130).

Your past is past, put it behind; God’s plan is for a better tomorrow, come as you are, trust God for His mercy. An encounter with the Lord will make all things right.

• The Venerable Stephen Wolemonwu, Rector, Ibru Ecumenical Centre, Agbarha-Otor