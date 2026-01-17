Breaking barriers (2)

Life is filled with all kinds of visible and invisible barriers that often attempt to hinder men and women from reaching their full potential in Christ. These barriers may come in the form of human opposition, demonic resistance, emotional limitations, financial challenges or environmental constraints. This was the situation of Prophet Zerubbabel and his people who had just returned from captivity in Babylon. They were trying to rebuild the temple and the city of Jerusalem, but it was a very difficult task for them.

They were very poor people and they had nothing. Even the remnants in the land were worse than those people that returned from captivity because their land had laid fallow and they were trying to build something that was very difficult. The project at this time has come to a halt. They don’t have money to execute the project and the people were opposing them. It was at this time that the word of God came to Zerubbabel, saying that the mountain before Zerubbabel shall become a plain. It is God’s will that nothing should stop His children from fulfilling their divine destiny.

Every great destiny will be contested. Even Jesus faced opposition at every point of His mission, but He remained unstoppable. The path to fulfillment is not always smooth, but those who walk with God can be confident that every mountain shall be leveled and every crooked path made straight. In Zechariah 4:6, God said to Zerubbabel: “Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, saith the Lord of hosts.” The Spirit of God executes the word of God. What God says by His mouth; He achieves by His Spirit. It is not going to take your effort; it is not going to take your physical action and it is not even going to take your mental ability, but the work of the Spirit of God. You may have struggled, pushed very hard and cried; but it seems nothing is happening. God is saying to you, this one is not by might, not by power, but by the Spirit of God.

Barriers are real, but they are not final. There are things our power can move; there are things that our might can move and there are things only the Spirit of God can move. God says to Zerubbabel in Zechariah 4:7: “Who art thou, O great mountain?” It was a question of defiance. It was a bold declaration of faith in God defying the mountain whatever it may be. There are times we must boldly and openly declare our faith no matter the challenge that is standing before us. I don’t know what mountain that is standing before you. But you are going to ask it as a question of defiance; “Who are thou O great mountain?” God says before this returnee refugee who is Zerubbabel that the mountain shall be made plain.

It is God that breaks every barrier and mountain before you and He has gone before you to remove every barrier out of the way. The word of God says in Micah 2:13 (TPT): “The Barrier-breaker will lead them out into freedom. They will all break out, passing through the enemy’s gates. Their king will advance before their eyes with Yahweh, himself, leading the way!” You have done all you can do naturally, but this mountain is not moving. This mountain is not going to move by power or by might, but by the Spirit of God.

• Today’s nugget: The Spirit of God executes the word of God. Prayer: Every mountain shall become a plain. Prayer lines: 08033299824. E-mail: [email protected]. Rev. Abel Ukachi Amadi, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria.