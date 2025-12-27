Dry bones shall rise again

Ezek 37v1-2 says: “The hand of the Lord was upon me, and carried me out in the spirit of the Lord, and set me down in the midst of the valley, which was full of bones. 2: And caused me to pass by them round about: and, behold, there were very many in the open valley; and, lo, they were very dry…”

Acts 1:6-7: “When they, therefore, were come together, they asked of him, saying, Lord, wilt thou at this time restore again the Kingdom to Israel? 7: And he said unto them, it is not for you to know the times or the seasons, which the Father hath put in his own power.”

Life is a continuum, especially for God’s people. This is to the extent that when they die, God’s resurrection power will on the day of rapture bring them up to meet with Jesus Christ in the air and to be with Him forever.

Christians are eagerly waiting for the day of rapture and the day of restoration of all things. The day of temporal restoration of Israel and the entire saints was symbolically shown to Prophet Ezekiel in Ezekiel 37:1-10.Verse 3 of that Chapter says:“… And he said unto me, son of man, can these bones live? And I answered, O Lord God, thou knowest. 4: Again he said unto me, Prophesy upon these bones, and say unto them, O ye dry bones, hear the word of the Lord. 5: Thus saith the Lord God unto these bones; behold, I will cause breath to enter into you, and ye shall live. 6: And I will lay sinews upon you, and will bring up flesh upon you, and cover you with skin, and put breath in you, and ye shall live; and ye shall know that I am the Lord.7: So, I prophesied as I was commanded: and as I prophesied, there was a noise, and behold a shaking, and the bones came together, bone to his bone.8: And when I beheld, lo, the sinews and the flesh came upon them, and the skin covered them above, but there was no breath in them.9: Then said he unto me, Prophesy unto the wind, prophesy, son of man, and say to the wind, thus saith the Lord God; come from the four winds, O breath, and breathe upon these slain, that they may live.10: So, I prophesied as he commanded me, and the breath came into them, and they lived, and stood up upon their feet, an exceeding great army.”

The vision is about the restoration of Israel from different countries,where they were carried away captives, back to the nation of their own. Going down the memory lane, it will be recalled that the State of Israel was created by resolution 181 of United Nations General Assembly on November 29, 1947 in which 33 countries voted in favour and10 were against. Despite the UN resolution, the vision for creation of the State of Israel was revealed many years back. As the Lord has announced the restoration, He gives the vision and the symbol of its accomplishment. The bones represent the whole house of Israel living at the time of the restoration, while the graves are the nations where they dwell. The order of the events are bringing the people out, their conversion to Christianity and, finally, they will be filled with the Spirit of God. The two sticks are the tribe of Judah and the 10 tribes of Israel that will be united into one nation. After the restoration, the nation of Israel will be strong economically and militarily. The case of the Israelites is temporal and physical; restorations are in three folds. There is the restoration of an individual back to life after such person has died physically as witnessed in the case of Lazarus, the brother of Mary and Martha in John 11:11-15, 39-44. It says: “These things said he: and after that he saith unto them, Our friend Lazarus sleepeth; but I go, that I may awake him out of sleep.12: Then said his disciples, Lord, if he sleeps, he shall do well.13: Howbeit Jesus spake of his death: but they thought that he had spoken of taking of rest in sleep.14: Then said Jesus unto them plainly, Lazarus is dead.15: And I am glad for your sakes that I was not there, to the intent ye may believe; nevertheless let us go unto him.”

Lazarus, the brother of Mary and Martha was a friend of our Lord Jesus Christ, eventually, he died and Jesus told His disciples of his death, but that he would rise again. True to His words, he commanded at the graveside, and Lazarus was brought back to life, as buttressed in the scripture below:

“Jesus said, take ye away the stone. Martha, the sister of him that was dead, saith unto him, Lord, by this time he stinketh: for he hath been dead four days. 40: Jesus saith unto her, said I not unto thee, that, if thou wouldest believe, thou shouldest see the glory of God? 41: Then they took away the stone from the place where the dead was laid. And Jesus lifted up his eyes, and said, ‘Father, I thank thee that thou hast heard me.’ 42: And I knew that thou hearest me always: but because of the people which stand by I said it, that they may believe that thou hast sent me.43: And when he thus had spoken, he cried with a loud voice, Lazarus, come forth.44: And he that was dead came forth, bound hand and foot with graveclothes: and his face was bound about with a napkin. Jesus saith unto them, loose him, and let him go.” This is individual physical restoration to life. For the people who believe in Christ, if their physical death is not in line with the will of God, they will be restored back to life through faithful prayers.

In the same vein, if ones’ business liquidates it could be restored through serious prayers and injection of fund into it. At the same time, one who backslides from the faith could be revived and restored through spiritual reawakening by God. There will be divine intervention in our affairs here on earth for the restoration of whatever we lost to the devil and his agents.

While we are here on earth, we are in expectation of the rapture of the saints into life and the restoration of all things and our eventual reign with our Lord Jesus Christ when He comes back in His glory. It is in the expectation of this reign that prompted the disciples of Jesus to ask in the lead scripturewhether it is the time for Him to restore the Kingdom to Israel.The restoration of the Kingdom to Israel will be during the restoration of all things. The rapture will take place first and the saints who resurrect into life will be with our Lord Jesus Christ in the air. Then after the great tribulations our Lord Jesus Christ will come back in His glory with all the saints that were raptured in the first resurrection. In His arrival, the light from His body will destroy the Anti-Christ, who at that time would be sitting in the temple of Jerusalem. After the destruction of the Anti-Christ, devil, death and all evil will be thrown into the bottomless pit and finally into hell fire.

There will be restoration of all things and the New Earth and New Heaven will appear. The New Jerusalem will also appear. It is in this New Jerusalem that the saints will dwell to reign with our Lord Jesus Christ, who will sit on the throne of David to rule. This will be the fulfillment of the question the disciples asked the Lord whether it was the time to restore the Kingdom to Israel. There will be restoration of all saints to the position of rulership with our Lord Jesus Christ. At the restoration of all things, the believers and saints will reign with Jesus Christ.

However, while, we are still living on earth, we will continue to experience restoration in different phases. Whatever that was lost to the devil will be restored through our Lord Jesus Christ. First on encountering Christ and repentance, our souls in the bondage of sin will be freed and restored to life led by the Spirit of God. In Christ, if we fall sick our health will be restored through divine healing. We continue to believe and trust in the Lord and at the appointed time everything lost will be restored in Jesus’ name.

Testimony Of The Lord’s Doing

‘God Showed Me The Foundation Of Chosen’

My name is Brother Chukwuemeka Josephat Ejike. I thank God for making me a member of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries and granting me genuine salvation. My son’s name is Alex Ebubechukwu and my wife’s name is ChiomaFavourChukwuemeka. I became a member of this great ministry in 2019 and since then, l have not visited any hospital. P-r-a-i-s-e, the Lord!

Moreover, after nine months of my marriage God blessed us with a bouncing baby boy. P-r-a-i-s-e, the Lord!

Before I came to the Lord’s Chosen, l was a member of one of the orthodox churches. As at then, l was having a moving object around my shoulder and the thing was leading to partial stroke. In my former church, l joined the charismatic movement and there was this seminar we had, titled: ‘Life In The SpiritSeminar.’ At the event, I asked a particular question, but none could give me a positive answer, rather the leadership said the question fell into a no-go-area. l was somewhat discouraged and when l got home, l went to God in prayers. I told God that l want to know the truth about His word because, l want to make heaven at the end of my life. I earnestly prayed to God, shedding tears and after a while, my spirit suddenly left my body. I was helpless, as I was watched my spirit leave my body, as I knelt still praying and entered a particular church and on the pulpit of that church were three microphones and my spirit stood before pulpit.

Suddenly, the G.O. of the Lord’s Chosen appeared on the pulpit, wearing an apron and began to preach to the people. As he was preaching, l looked back, but did not see the people he was preaching to. Before that time, l had never seen or met the G.O. before. Within me, l did not wish to be a member of the Lord’s Chosen, l even preferred to go to other living churches than Chosen; so, I ignored the dream and the revelation that followed it. Later that week, l repeated the same prayer and to my surprise, l saw the same vision. Then, I say the prayer for the third time and the same revelation came up.

In another revelation, a great sun arose from the east; the sun was so huge and a fireball suddenly came out of it. The fireball travelled about a pole and burst into flames when it landed. It burnt all the grasses, bush, trees, mountain and everything that stood on its way. As it was razing things on its way to the ground, it was creating a path.

Eventually, l came to the Lord’s Chosen and began to worship in the branch in my area. As church activities were ongoing in one of the days, I paid no attention, but when it was time to pray, l closed my eyes and said, “father show me the foundation of this church.” Immediately, God changed the image of the branch pastor to that of the G.O, with a celestial being beside him. The height of the creature was far beyond the skies and a rainbow covering his head. He had a staff in his right hand.

Seeing this, I became at peace with myself and also rested my inquisitiveness. That was how l became a full member of the Lord’s Chosen.

Eventually, when l came to the church’s headquarters in Ijesha, G.O. was ministering and he said: “You, that brother suffering from moving object, l command that moving object to move out of your body.” Immediately, l saw an eagle flying overhead and it perched on my shoulder. It looked into my eyes and picked out the moving object. From then to date, l have neither visited any hospital nor experienced any strange object move in my body. God of Chosen is so great.

I am grateful to God for the entire blessings in my life, may His name be glorified in Jesus’ name. I pray may God continually envelop our G.O. with wisdom and His in Jesus’ name!