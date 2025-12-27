GKS president decries rising wave of violence, ungodliness

The President of God’s Kingdom Society (GKS) also known as The Church of the Living God, Brother Felix Ekundayo Adedokun, has decried the rising wave of violence and ungodliness in the world and urged leaders to rule with the fear of God.

Adedokun disclosed this, during the Last and Great Day Holy Convocation of the Christian Feast of Tabernacles celebration by the Church held at its headquarters in Salem City, Warri, Delta State.

Speaking on the theme: “Passing The Time Of Our Sojourning Here In Fear,” Adedokun noted that today’s world is plagued by authoritarianism, irreligions, ethno-religious nationalism and organised crime.

A pattern of violence, he said, is being established leading to lose of lives, destruction of towns and villages, displacement of families, widespread poverty and destitution and blaming the failing justice system in some parts of the world as the reason for violence and ungodliness in the world.

The cleric enjoined governments across the world to do things that will promote peace and general wellbeing of the people, stressing that all peoples of the world must avoid short-term materialistic philosophies and spend the brief period on earth to fear God and abstain from all appearance of evil.

The eight-day programme drew a largeattendees, including theOvie of Agbarha Warri Kingdom, Kingsley EmakpoOrereh, Igbi 11, some members of his cabinet, as well as, other government functionaries.

The event, which ended last Sunday, also featured the formal opening of the first phase gallery work at the Saint Urhobo Square, and the empowerment of some indigents with over N11m by the GKS Women Fellowship.

Other features included Children’s assembly, street processions, blessing of little children, musical performances by various choral groups and choirs, as well as, Special Thanksgiving and prayers.

The GKS, which is founded by Saint Gideon Meriodere Urhobo in 1934 has been observing the Feast of Tabernacles since 1935.