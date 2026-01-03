‘How god delivered me from spirit of death’

I am Brother Dominic Enwerem. I reside at Egbeda, Lagos and worships with Gowon Estate branch of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries. In the last combined service, our General Overseer prayed all manner of prayers and made all sorts of declaration and we said amen. One of his declarations was and l quote: “That young man that is tied, they are celebrating over you, but by the mercy of God, I lose you.” Out of all the declarations of the General Overseer, this was what was ringing in my ears. The next day being Monday, that declaration was still in my heart, I went out and saw a woman that was checking on peoples’ blood pressure, she prevailed on me to check my B.P. Initially, I declined, but after some pressure from her, l obliged and checked mine, eventually the B.P. was normal according to the machine, but the woman advised me to be taking a particular soft drink and l asked her why?

She said, it is because my B.P. was low. In the night as l was sleeping, l felt pressed and wanted to ease myself; so, l carried a bucket filled with water and was standing, suddenly, I felt a sensation in my heart and I saw my soul coming out of me and was going out, while my eyes were becoming dim. That was the last thing l knew and I gave up the ghost on Monday night. I did not know how long, how many hours or minutes it lasted, but I was there lying lifeless and alone in my room.

However, l did not know what happened and I suddenly regained consciousness. l could remembered l was holding bucket in my hand, but now there was no bucket; the bucket drop from me and rolled away. Coming back to life, I tried to get up, but l fell and my face hit the wall of my room. I persisted andI got up and switched on my light because the room was dark. I was still hearing that voice, “that young man that was tied, l lose you.” On the day our General Overseer made that statement, he added, “God will give you a sign, that sign was that, they killed you, but l will bring you back to life.” I told God l knew the battle was coming from my father’s house, this time around, no mercy, kill every one of them. Then l went to sleep. Surely, the declaration of our General Overseer must surely come to pass.

As l slept, l saw my attackers in my dream, they were so many, they approached my door in that dream and waited, and were shouting “look at him” (me) when l wanted to stand up in that dream, l could not, l did not know that they had already tied me to my bed, before I woke up. They were trying to force the door open so they could enter. It was in that process, that l heard a voice speaking in tongue, the tongue was so loaded that all the rope and everything they used to tie me broke into pieces and l stood up and ran to the door to confront them. Lo and behold, they all ran away.

I thank God that we have a father in the person of our G.O. whom God uses to fight for His people. If not that the G.O. saw this spiritually and declared it, I would have been a dead person.

The God of Chosen is great, so powerful and so wonderful. May His name be glorified in Jesus’ name.Amen! I pray that all the declarations of the G.O. will continue to keep and guide us. May the Lord protect and preserve him till the end, and may heaven be our portion in Jesus’ name…Amen!