You will eat in plenty this year, Muoka assures believers at Mgbidi Crusade

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries has concluded its Mgbidi 2026 Crusade held at the Chosen International Secondary School Complex, Mgbidi, Imo State, with an assurance thatNigerians will eat in plenty this year if they make up their minds to serve the living God in holiness and righteousness all through their lives.

The General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, who gave the assurance at the fourth day of the crusade, while speaking on the topic: “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done,” said in God’s kingdom righteousness matters most.

Stressing that God is holy, he called on believers to be holy too, adding that their hearts are the temple of God and should be kept clean at all times.

Quoting Isaiah 46:9; Luke 1:37; and Joel 2:25-27, Muokaassured his audience that whatever God has determined in their lives this year shall be done.

According to him, “the testimonies of what God did in the lives of people who testified since theprogramme began on Thursday are enough for anyone to know that God is not a man; He will work and nobody can challenge his authority.”

Speaking on “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done,” Part 4, the General Overseer said: “You shall eat in plenty this year, and you shall not be ashamed. No matter what you are going through God has determined to help you, but the wicked shall suffer terribly and be ashamed. For the righteous no evil shall befall them.

“Let me tell you of the goodness of God. A young man was mad, so, his people rejected him. He barks everyday like a dog, but as they brought him to this Crusade, God healed him completely and you heard what he said with his mouth as he was sharing his experience with us. This is a place to be and don’t let any body discourage you.

Whatever I say here shall come to pass. If I say you shall be blessed, you shall be blessed. God will work and nobody will stop him because power belongs to him. If you become a Chosen, indeed, this year,God will be with you. He will fight for you, provide for you and your life shall be preserved from the wicked.”

“The people out there know what we have in Chosen. I see you riding higher and higher everyday. Chosen is on a higher level, be a Chosen and move higher, because we are God’s choice. It shall be well for the righteous, this year. Sarah laughed at the promise of God, still it came to pass and God gave her a son at old age.

If you believe God’s promises and claim them, they shall come to pass in your life in Jesus’ name,” Muoka added.