Facebook trials £9.99 monthly fee for posting more than two links

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, has begun testing a restriction on how many links certain users can share in Facebook posts, introducing a subscription-based model to increase access.

The test, which affects users of professional mode and Facebook Pages, allows only two links per month for non-subscribers, while those with a Meta Verified subscription, starting at $14.99 per month, can post more freely.

A Meta spokesperson described the experiment as “a limited test to understand whether the ability to publish an increased volume of posts with links adds additional value for Meta Verified subscribers.” Users affected by the trial can still share affiliate links, comments, and links within Meta platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Social media strategist Matt Navarra said the test demonstrates a shift in monetising features previously considered free. “For creators it reinforces a pretty brutal reality that Facebook is no longer a reliable traffic engine and Meta is increasingly nudging it away from people trying to use it as one,” he said, adding that it is a reminder that “Meta will always optimise for Meta, first.”

The experiment comes amid wider controversy over subscription-based verification and content access across social media.

Earlier this month, the European Commission fined Elon Musk’s X platform €120 million for permitting users to pay for blue verification ticks without meaningful identity verification. The Commission argued that such practices deceived users and exposed them to scams, while US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and FCC chair Brendan Carr, criticised the move as regulatory overreach against American tech companies.

Navarra drew parallels between Meta’s latest initiative and Musk’s overhaul of X, noting that both reflect a trend where platforms monetise key functions that were once unrestricted.

“This isn’t really about verification as much as about bundling survival features behind a subscription,” he said. He also cautioned that over-reliance on a single platform for audience reach now carries financial risk, as limitations on posting and algorithmic control can restrict traffic for creators and businesses.

Meta has indicated that the trial currently excludes publishers and aims to explore ways to add value to paid subscriptions. Observers note that the test reflects broader tensions in the social media ecosystem, where native content promotion, platform control, and monetisation increasingly intersect with user experience and regulatory scrutiny.

The move highlights the growing challenge for creators, businesses, and media outlets in navigating platform policies while maintaining reach in an era where subscription features and algorithmic prioritisation are becoming central to social media strategy.