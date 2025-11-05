Tech Hire-A-Thon seeks to bridge skills, employability gaps

As part of efforts aimed at bridging skills and employability gaps, the Tech Hire-A-Thon/Employability Conference 1.0, organised by TalentXpert Solutions for young professionals in the tech and non-tech ecosystem, will be looking at job creation.

In an interview with The Guardian, conference convener and founder of TalentXpert, Grace Oluwalola, said, “At TalentXpert Solutions, we are driven by a mission to connect people with knowledge, skills, and opportunities that empower them to thrive in today’s evolving workplace.”

The event brought together industry leaders, HR professionals, and business executives, who shared insights on employability, CV writing, interview preparation, and workplace readiness. 30 shortlisted talents also pitched their skills to a panel of experts, receiving valuable feedback and visibility.

The conference highlighted a key insight that many skilled individuals struggle to tell their career stories effectively. Moving forward, TalentXpert Solutions said it is committed to deepening its employability coaching programs to help talents build confidence, communicate value, and position themselves for global opportunities.

One of the key observations from the event was the need to strengthen the capacity of jobseekers to confidently communicate their skills and professional value.

Speaking further, Oluwalola added, TalentXpert Solutions plans to expand its employability coaching and capacity-building initiatives to better equip talents for both local and global opportunities.

Head of Operations at So.Me Solutions Adebolu Ola-Ezikpe noted, ‘storytelling is the new currency of employability. Your CV, your portfolio, and even your interview are all chapters of one story — yours.

“Every strong story has a challenge, an action, and a result. That’s the C.A.R. model. Instead of saying I worked on a rebranding project, say I led a rebrand that doubled engagement and gave the company a new identity. Same work, stronger impact.”

To her, “your CV should tease your value, not list your duties. Your portfolio should show how you think, not just what you’ve done. And your interview? That’s your live performance — the moment your confidence and clarity bring your story to life. In a crowded job market, storytelling is how you stand out. It turns skills into connection and makes your experience unforgettable.”