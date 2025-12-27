Ini Edo: ‘My movie is not a slight to Christian celebration’

Despite the controversy surrounding Ini Edo’s new film, A Very Dirty Christmas, it stands as a remarkable addition to Nollywood’s Christmas catalogue, industry players and watchers have said.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) in a statement countering the movie title’s trivialisation of a “deeply revered religious observance”, its title, said it, in no way, sullies the sanctity of the religious celebration.

Instead, the movie is a gripping family drama set against a backdrop of Christmas.

In a statement signed by Emeka Rollas, AGN’s outgoing president, the movie’s title is not an “insult to the Body of Christ” but a “metaphorical and creative expression”.

The guild urged CAN to consider the film’s context rather than focusing solely on its title.

The statement emphasised that Edo, who is a practising Christian, aims to portray real-life experiences, not to “disparage or trivialise religion”.

“However, it would have been more prudent and constructive if the concerns raised were based on a full and contextual review of the film’s content, rather than conclusions drawn solely from its title,” the statement reads.

“Christmas remains a sacred season symbolising holiness, redemption, and hope. Yet, it is also a period shaped by diverse human realities and challenges, which naturally influence how individuals perceive and experience the season.

“Such diversity of perception does not undermine the sanctity of Christmas but reflects the complexity of lived faith. Ini Edo is a committed Christian who holds her faith in deep reverence. It would be inconsistent with her values and character to intentionally disparage or diminish the Christian faith she sincerely upholds.

“As a creative professional, her work, like many artistic expressions, engages with real-life experiences that may not always conform strictly to conventional societal expectations.

“CAN’s statement indicates that concerns were also directed toward the Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board regarding the approval of the title. Respectfully, the Censors Board operates within a clear statutory mandate and regulatory framework designed to balance moral sensitivity with freedom of creative expression,” it added.

“A complete viewing of the film confirms that it contains no scenes or narratives that ridicule, demean, or undermine Christianity. Any assertions to the contrary would therefore benefit from a more comprehensive engagement with the work itself.

Ini Edo, who starred and also produced it, said the title is not a slight to the Christian celebration. She said it is just an attempt to give the film a metaphorical title without giving too much away.

Speaking at a private media screening of the movie, which held at the Filmhouse Cinema, Landmark, on December 23, 2025, said: “The whole idea was, ‘this is Christmas, so, they are coming home for Christmas to celebrate.

So, the events that unfolded in this Christmas season is why we titled it that. It may not make the most sense, which I acknowledge. But for commercial purposes, as well as for it to also fit into the season. And the fact that you don’t want to also use the title to describe an entire film. Usually, we look for metaphorical ways of conveying message and still leaving some suspense and piquing people’s interest,” she said.

The actress added that nobody expressed dissent about the film’s title prior to its release and that the title would have been changed if anybody raised an eyebrow.

She further explained that the ‘Dirty’ in the film’s title would have been spelt as ‘Detty’, but the latter had been trademarked.

She said she has considered changing the title, but it would be a bit difficult to change it because of its release in cinemas.

“I have thought about changing the title, to be honest… I hate the fact that anybody feels hurt by something that was supposed to be enjoyable to people. Like I said, nobody knows it all. But because we’re already in seventy something cinemas across the nation, you’ve seen, already, the promotional materials. How do you go around changing the title? We are talking about it. We are considering it, because my essence of making this wasn’t to hurt. Like I said before, it was just to add to the flavour of the Christmas by providing screen optics,” she said.

Ini Edo added that the whole situation worries her and she doesn’t want to be seen as someone who disregards Christianity. “I don’t want to be the person that is seen as the person who can disrespect that body. Because we know how much we hold it in high esteem and how much we value it,” she said.

The film recounts the story of a family and the series of events that befall them during the Christmas season. It portrays a tumultuous family reunion that escalates into chaos as unresolved issues and concealed secrets are uncovered.

Lulu and her step-sister, Lala, reunite at their father’s house for the Christmas celebration. They find out that their sister (Jade) is missing, and they embark on a campaign to find her. Their actions culminated in mayhem and the revelation of family secrets.

The title, “A Very Dirty Christmas”, sums up the drama that plays out when the family comes together for a Christmas celebration. The film is compelling and is embedded with themes such as betrayal, deceit, and redemption, which convey instructional and didactic messages.

Blending humour perfectly with suspense, this production captures the audience’s attention and keeps them on the edge of their seats while ensuring a comical experience. While the title might suggest a production riddled with sexually explicit content, the film actually contains minimal lewd scenes. Not only does it feature minimal explicit content, it also delivers action that keeps viewers excited. It is a must-see for anybody who intends to see a movie this yuletide season or any other time.