Ini Edo breaks silence over ‘A Very Dirty Christmas’ controversy

Actress and film producer Ini Edo has said the title of her film, A Very Dirty Christmas, was never intended to demean Christianity or disrespect the Christmas season, following criticism by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Ini Edo stated this in a media statement released on Thursday night after CAN described the film’s title as “offensive and disrespectful” to the Christian faith.

In the statement, the actress explained that the film was created to spark reflection and conversation, not to cause offence.

“Art, at its highest form, is meant to provoke thought, spark conversation, and reflect the complexities of human experience. It is in this spirit that A Very Dirty Christmas was created,” she said.

She noted that all regulatory requirements were followed before the film’s release, including approvals from the National Film and Video Censors Board (MFVCB) and the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC).

“Prior to the release of this film, all legal and regulatory requirements governing motion pictures in Nigeria were fully complied with, including securing the appropriate approval from the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), amongst others,” she said.

Ini Edo stressed that neither she nor the production team intended to ridicule Christianity or the essence of Christmas.

“At no time was there any intention to demean, ridicule, or dishonour Christianity, the Christmas season, or the values held dear by millions of Nigerians,” she added.

Describing herself as a practising Christian, the actress said her faith guided her values and creative choices.

“I am a devout Christian. My faith is deeply personal to me, and it guides my values, my choices, and my life. I would never knowingly create or associate myself with any work that seeks to misrepresent, disrespect, or undermine my religion or the essence of Christmas,” she said.

She further explained that the film’s title was metaphorical and tied to the story being told.

“The title of the film is metaphorical, reflecting the story being told and the realities explored within it. Christmas, while sacred, is also a season that often reveals the contrast between appearance and truth, joy and struggle, virtue and human imperfection,” the statement read.

Ini Edo also expressed surprise that objections were raised only after the film had been released and approved.

“It is therefore surprising that reservations are only being expressed after the film has been released and duly approved by the appropriate regulatory authority,” she said.

She acknowledged CAN’s concerns and called for dialogue and mutual respect, especially where faith and creative expression intersect.

“I acknowledge the concerns raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and I respect the important role faith plays in our society,” she said.

The actress invited Nigerians to watch the film and judge it within its proper context.

“I invite everyone to go to cinemas across Nigeria to watch A Very Dirty Christmas for themselves. See the story, feel the message and judge it in its proper context,” she said.

The statement followed earlier criticism by CAN, led by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who said the film’s title undermined the spiritual meaning of Christmas and questioned its approval by the NFVCB.

In response, the NFVCB said it had engaged the producers of the film and requested a modification of the title to avoid interpretations that may be considered offensive, while reaffirming its commitment to religious sensitivity and dialogue.

A Very Dirty Christmas, produced by Ini Edo and directed by Akay Mason, was released in cinemas nationwide on December 16. The film tells the story of a family Christmas reunion disrupted by hidden secrets and unresolved past trauma.