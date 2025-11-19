Tinubu postpones G20 trip, deploys more security forces in Kwara

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has postponed his scheduled trip to Johannesburg, South Africa and Luanda, Angola, as he awaits further security briefings on the kidnapped Kebbi schoolgirls and the attack on Christ Apostolic Church worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, responding to request by the governor of Kwara State, President Tinubu ordered the deployment of additional security personnel to Eruku and the entire Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, and directed the police to pursue the bandits who attacked worshippers.

President Tinubu was scheduled to leave Abuja today to attend the 20th G20 Summit of leaders in South Africa and thereafter proceed to Luanda to attend the 7th AU-EU Summit.

Onanuga revealed that, disturbed by the security breaches in Kebbi State and Monday’s attack by bandits against worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, President Tinubu decided to suspend his departure.

“He now awaits reports from Vice President Kashim Shettima, who paid a sympathy visit to Kebbi on his behalf, as well as reports from the police and the Department of State Services regarding the attack in Kwara.

“President Tinubu reiterates his directive to the security agencies to do everything possible to rescue the 24 schoolgirls, abducted by the bandits and bring the girls back home, safe,” Onanuga said.

The Guardian reported that the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye, said his principal sought immediate deployment of more security operatives to support the existing security architecture in the area.

Ajakaye said Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq requested that this new measure be activated immediately.

“The governor wholly condemns the unconscionable attack, sympathises and identifies with the people of Eruku and environs, especially families and the CAC directly impacted by the condemnable attack of Tuesday.

“The state government will continue to support the security agencies to tackle these challenges and ensure the safety of lives and properties across the state.”

The governor, similarly, commended President Tinubu for the deployment of 900 additional troops in Kwara, saying this is expected to strengthen security in the state.

“We have indeed seen appreciable calm in many areas previously affected. We sincerely thank the President for this. We are confident that the additional troops will provide further deterrence, overall safety for our people, and permanent calm,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, a former Senate President and ex-governor of Kwara State, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has condemned the Tuesday terrorist attack on Eruku town, describing it as shocking and deeply distressing.

Saraki, in an early Wednesday statement, said: “I received the sad news of the terrorist attack on Eruku town in my home state, Kwara, with great concern,” noting that several residents were injured while others were kidnapped.”