Multi-stakeholder collaboration critical to accelerating regional innovation – Oluwadamilare

• As Interswitch Showcases Technology At Delta Tech Week

Head, Operations Strategy, Interswitch, Olayinka Oluwadamilare, has underscored the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration in accelerating regional innovation.

Speaking at the inaugural Tech Week 2025 in Delta State, he said: “Delta Tech Week reflects the power of collective action in building a stronger digital future. Interacting with developers, startups, and the public sector in one space reaffirmed the importance of reliable infrastructure in driving innovation. Interswitch remains committed to supporting Delta State’s tech ecosystem and empowering its builders with secure, seamless payment solutions.”

At the event, Interswitch, an integrated payments and digital commerce companies, showcased its flagship innovation and technology. The five-day event, convened by the Delta State government through the Ministry of Science and Technology, brought together startups, corporates, academia, investors, developers, and ecosystem enablers from across Nigeria.

At the forum, Interswitch reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Delta State’s fast growing technology ecosystem and to enabling individuals and businesses with secure, reliable, and future ready digital payment solutions.

A key highlight of Interswitch’s involvement was its showcase of the API Marketplace and the Interswitch Payment Gateway, where the team demonstrated how businesses and developers can seamlessly integrate for payments, collections, merchant services, reconciliations, and commerce expansion. These sessions offered hands-on insights into how Interswitch’s technology is powering secure, frictionless checkout experiences and enabling enterprises to scale quickly across the country.

Throughout the event, Interswitch maintained strong visibility across key gatherings including DevFest, the Women in Tech Summit, and various breakout sessions focused on infrastructure, entrepreneurship, payments, and the future of software development.

As a sponsor of the festival, Interswitch delivered a strong presence through product demonstrations, panel discussions, and developer-focused engagements, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s digital infrastructure and enabling innovation across the South-South region.

According to him, the company’s participation aligned with Delta State’s goal of positioning itself as an emerging technology hub through collaboration, capacity-building, and ecosystem development.

The company also featured prominently across panel discussions exploring financial inclusion, digital commerce enablement, the evolution of developer culture, and the role of infrastructure in driving socio-economic growth. These conversations underscored Interswitch’s continued leadership in shaping Nigeria’s digital economy.