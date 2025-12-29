Nigeria’s tax ombudsman to begin operations January 1

The Office of the Tax Ombud of Nigeria will commence full operations on January 1, 2026, with a pledge to uphold impartiality, fairness and the protection of taxpayers’ rights.

A statement issued by Chudi Achife, the Chief Press Secretary to the Tax Ombud, disclosed that a series of activities have been lined up ahead of the commencement of full operations, including press briefings and stakeholder engagement sessions, to acquaint Nigerians with its vision and plans for a fair, transparent, accountable and efficient tax justice system.

The Office of the Tax Ombud is expected to serve as an independent platform for addressing grievances within the tax system and strengthening trust between taxpayers and revenue authorities nationwide.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently appointed Dr John Nwabueze as the pioneer Tax Ombud and Chief Executive Officer of the Office of the Tax Ombud.

Announcing the appointment earlier, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the establishment of the office was aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability within the nation’s tax system, enhancing public confidence in tax administration, and providing a structured mechanism for the fair and impartial resolution of disputes between taxpayers and revenue authorities.

According to Onanuga, the Office of the Tax Ombud is mandated to “receive, review and resolve complaints relating to taxes, levies, regulatory fees, customs duties, excise matters and other related issues, in line with extant laws and regulations.”

The office is also empowered to institute legal proceedings on behalf of taxpayers at no cost to them, provide information on the functions of tax and revenue authorities, and promote awareness of taxpayers’ rights and obligations.

Nwabueze described the creation of the office as a clear demonstration of President Tinubu’s commitment to amicable and seamless tax dispute resolution, as well as the protection of taxpayers against arbitrary actions by tax and revenue authorities.

He commended the President’s economic policies, noting that they were beginning to stabilise the economy and steer the country towards sustainable prosperity.

According to him, the policies have contributed to a decline in inflation, greater exchange rate stability, growing foreign reserves, increased investor confidence, a bullish capital market and an export surplus.

Dr Nwabueze, who has over two decades of experience in tax administration and policy in both Nigeria and the United States, said he shared in the President’s pragmatic leadership approach.

“Establishing the Office of the Tax Ombud underscores President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ingenuity and foresight in reforming tax administration to promote fairness, accountability and efficiency,” he said.

He also lauded the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, for his role in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda across key sectors of the economy.

End