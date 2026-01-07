Port police strengthen security of maritime infrastructure in Lagos

The Ports Authority Police, Western Command, Apapa, has set its operational priorities for the year, including enhanced security of port facilities and critical maritime infrastructure, strengthened crime prevention and intelligence gathering within port environments, as well as sustained collaboration with sister security agencies and port stakeholders.

Others include prompt and professional responses to security threats and maritime-related crimes, respect for human rights, and improved personnel welfare, as well as training and capacity building.

The priorities were highlighted at the first Commissioner’s Conference for the year, which brought together members of the Command’s Management Team, the Area Commander, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Departments and other senior officers across formations under the Command.

Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority Police, Western Command, Oluwatoyin Agbaminoja, stated that the conference marked the strategic commencement of policing activities in the maritime industry and provided operational direction for the Command in the new year.

In a statement signed by the Ports Authority Police (Western) Command, Isaac Hundeyin, the Commissioner of Police, emphasised the importance of professionalism, discipline, intelligence-led policing, and inter-agency collaboration in safeguarding the country’s maritime domain.

She charged officers to rededicate themselves to their constitutional responsibilities, stressing zero tolerance for corruption, misconduct, or abuse of office.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to maintaining peace, safety and security across all western ports and maritime corridors, assuring port users, stakeholders, and the general public of the Nigeria Police Force’s readiness to support economic activities and national development.

She said the Port Authority Police remains resolute in its mandate to protect lives, property, and critical national assets within the maritime environment.

The conference also provided an avenue to review the Command’s performance in the previous year, identify operational gaps, and chart actionable strategies to improve service delivery and public confidence in policing at the nation’s ports.