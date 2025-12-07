Don’t wait for govt jobs, be innovative, RSU students told at lecture

Students of Rivers State University have been charged to prepare themselves to be innovators with entrepreneurship skills to succeed outside their school environment, and not to wait for government jobs.

The charge was made by guests at the 37th and 38th convocation lecture of the Rivers State University yesterday.

Former governorship candidate of Accord Party in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who served as Chairman of the lecture, reminded the graduating students that the world is currently being shaped by innovators and entrepreneurs.

He urged the students to begin to think outside the box on how to build and scale up profit in society.

“The world our graduates are entering is shaped not by mineral wealth but by creativity, adaptability, and courage,” he said.

“Entrepreneurship must become a culture, an attitude of curiosity and responsible leadership. I urge them to look at society and ask: What is missing, and what can I build that is profitable, scalable, and beneficial?” Lulu-Briggs stated.

He noted that technology has now become a universal language and must be a core part of how universities prepare students for careers that did not exist a decade ago.

Lulu-Briggs also urged the students to build partnerships.

“Above all, people remain at the centre of progress. Empathy, integrity, courage, and service build strong institutions and nations,” he added.

The guest lecturer, Dr Daere Akobo, while speaking on the topic: Joint University-Industry Ventures: Entrepreneurship, Technology, Sustainability, and People Nexus for Rivers State University, urged the students to use the knowledge they have acquired to build doluguins.

He urged them to graduate with the mindset of nation builders and to think of how to create value.

“You stand at the intersection of four powerful forces: technology, sustainability, people, and systems. Use your knowledge to build solutions. Let sustainability guide your choices. Let your relationships reflect empathy and leadership. And always think in systems; see how everything connects. If you can hold these four together, you will not only succeed; you will make your success matter.

“Do not leave this university thinking of yourselves only as job seekers. See yourselves also as nation builders.

Whether you work in a company, start your own enterprise, or serve in the public sector, your real task is to create value. Every skill you gained here is a tool for solving problems. Every problem you solve strengthens the economy around you.

“Entrepreneurship is not limited to owning a business. It is a mindset that asks: What can I improve? What can I build? What can I do better? If you adopt that mindset, you will never be idle, because there will always be something to fix and someone to serve,” he advised.

He urged the university to continue in its role of moulding students and future leaders. Akobo called on partners to support innovative and applied research in the school.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Isaac Zep-Obipi, noted that the challenges facing society require innovative growth, adding that the university is ready to lead in that direction.

“As we gather here today, we are reminded that the challenges facing our society require innovative solutions that bridge the gap between academia and industry. By working together, we can harness the power of entrepreneurship, technology, and sustainability to create new opportunities and drive economic growth.”