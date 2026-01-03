Education is never a gamble — VP Shettima

Ooni of Ife installed Chancellor at Kashim Ibrahim University

Vice President Kashim Shettima has declared that no investment in education is ever a gamble, describing the sector as a deliberate and enduring commitment to securing Nigeria’s future.

Speaking on Saturday at the combined convocation ceremonies of Kashim Ibrahim University in Borno State, where 2,294 students graduated across the 2022/2023, 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 academic sessions, Shettima said education remains the most powerful tool for development, economic empowerment and societal liberation.

“No investment in education is ever a gamble. It is a conscious plan for a better, more secure future,” the Vice President said.

He urged the graduands to see themselves as ambassadors of integrity, service and excellence, noting that their conduct would shape the reputation of the institution.

“Wherever life takes you, you carry the name and values of Kashim Ibrahim University. You must shun ethical shortcuts and moral compromise,” he said.

Reflecting on Borno State’s experience, Shettima noted that the state understands the cost of neglecting education, having endured years of disruption caused by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“Borno has paid a heavy price for the years education was disrupted. Yet, the people chose resilience over despair and learning over loss,” he added.

Describing the graduates as pioneers, the Vice President reminded them of the historic responsibility placed on their shoulders.

“You are the first torchbearers of this institution. History will judge this university by what you become and how you conduct yourselves,” he said.

Shettima commended the academic and administrative leadership of the university, including its pioneer Vice-Chancellor, current management, lecturers and staff, for laying what he described as “a solid foundation for learning in the heart of the North-East.”

He also praised Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, describing him as a leader whose vision transformed an idea into a lasting institution.

“This convocation is proof that true leadership measures power by the number of lives it enlightens,” Shettima said.

The Vice President further applauded the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Muhammadu Indimi, for his steadfast commitment to the state, particularly during the peak of the insurgency.

“Alhaji Indimi’s wealth has consistently been deployed for the good of society, especially when Borno needed it most,” he noted.

He acknowledged the role of traditional institutions, particularly the Shehu of Borno, and the solidarity of North-East governors during the region’s most difficult years.

In a symbolic gesture of support, Shettima announced the donation of two electric vehicles to enhance the university’s shuttle services, describing the gesture as “a modest contribution to ease mobility within the campus and support the learning environment.”

Earlier, Governor Zulum announced automatic employment for 81 best graduating students of the university, alongside immediate postgraduate scholarships within and outside Nigeria.

“Excellence must be rewarded. These young men and women have earned the confidence of the Borno State Government,” the governor said, urging the graduates to step into the world as worthy ambassadors and agents of development.

The newly installed Chancellor, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi II, pledged to work for the accelerated growth of the institution.

“I accept this responsibility with humility and commitment. I will work tirelessly to advance the development of Kashim Ibrahim University,” the monarch said, thanking the Vice President for initiating the university’s establishment and Governor Zulum for the confidence reposed in him.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Babagana Gutti, disclosed that the university’s ultra-modern teaching hospital, nearing completion, would be the largest and most equipped in the country.

“When completed, our teaching hospital will stand as a national reference point for medical training and service delivery,” he said.

Prof. Gutti added that the institution, established during Shettima’s tenure as Governor of Borno State, has been ranked Nigeria’s fastest-growing university, with over 50 physical projects completed by the state government.

Highlights of the convocation included the installation of the Ooni of Ife as Chancellor and the conferment of honorary Doctor of Letters degrees on him and Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi.

Best graduating students were also awarded MSc and PhD scholarships by Vice President Shettima.