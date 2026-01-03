You are truly a reformer, Ooni of Ife tells Borno gov

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has described Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum as a true reformer and a beacon of transformative leadership in the country.

The monarch made the commendation on Friday in Maiduguri during a private meeting with Zulum at the Government House, Maiduguri.

The Ooni, who is the Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council (SNTRC), was in Maiduguri, the state capital, to attend the combined convocation ceremony of the state-owned Kashim Ibrahim University (KIU).

He expressed deep admiration for Zulum’s commitment to rebuilding the state, Borno State, stating, “I like what you are doing, and I am very proud of you.

“I want to come closer to you, as I have been a fan of yours for a long time, and you are a role model to many young people in this country.”

He further revealed, “You have proven to everybody that you are truly a reformer, as a lot of us are watching you and supporting everything the governor has been doing for the people of Borno State.”

Speaking on Zulum’s unique leadership qualities, the Ooni said: “You have always been passionate about Maiduguri, and I always say to myself, ‘what is in Maiduguri that you are so passionate about?’

“But today I came to Maiduguri, and I now see why you are always running back. I felt it when I came here. Honestly speaking, Borno is a beautiful state.”

The Ooni also gave a brief historical account of the ancient ties between the Kanuri and Yoruba people by citing deep-rooted historical and blood lineages connecting the two great ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.

He said, “For me, as a traditional ruler from Ife, the Kanuris are our cousins; we are blood relatives, very strongly, as in very, very strongly. I am a student of history, and I met our link and our affiliation.

“I am an advocate right now. I will tell people to come and invest. I saw vast arable land for any kind of farming that can feed the entire nation.”

To further cement this fraternal bond, the Royal Majesty presented Zulum with an ancient gift—a symbolic artefact representing the rich cultural heritage and historical depth of the Yoruba people.

According to him, the gift is a token of deep respect and a reminder of the enduring ties between the Southwest and the Northeast regions in the country.

The Chairman of SNTRC was accompanied by the Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adewole Adebayo; the Alaagba of Aagba, Oba Rufus Olayinka Ogunwole; Onigbaye of Igbaye, Oba Joseph Okunlola Oni; Salu of Edunabon, Oba Kehinde Adesoji Oladepo; and the Vice Chancellor of the OJAJA University, Ilorin, Professor Jeleel Ojuade.

Zulum, in his response, expressed profound gratitude for the Ooni’s visit and for accepting the appointment to serve as the Chancellor of KIU.

He described the monarch as a unifying figure and a dedicated champion of national unity and cultural preservation.

The governor, therefore, pledged to continue his administration’s work towards sustainable development and peace in the state and the country at large.