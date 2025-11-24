Zamfara rejigs security measures to keep schools open

Zamfara State government has assured that no public or private school in the state would be closed over the pervasive insecurity in the northern region.

The government explained that it had mapped out new security measures to protect learning centres and ensure pupils continue classes without fear of attacks.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Wadatau Madawaki, gave the assurance during a press briefing after an event organised by the Federated Association of Zamfara State Students in Gusau.

He observed that after the recent abduction of 25 students of Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko Wasagu Local Council of Kebbi State, and the attack on Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State, the state government began to consider improving security around schools.

Madawaki said, “Many states in the North have ordered immediate closure of schools, but Zamfara will not follow suit. Instead, authorities are strengthening security in and around schools to deter bandit attacks.

“We have already done our work. But when it comes to the issue of security, you keep it to yourself. We have taken steps to safeguard the interests of our students. The security of the schools and children is well taken care of.

“We are in contact with all the security agencies, and they are giving us the necessary support to ensure our schools operate without hindrance. We believe nothing will happen, and our education will continue to flourish until the end of the academic term.

” The commissioner noted that states embarking on mass closures largely operate boarding schools, whereas Zamfara currently runs mainly day schools due to insecurity.

He stated, “Now, most of the states that have closed their schools operate a boarding system where students stay in hostels. Bandits often strike at night when people are asleep. Here, we are yet to resume our boarding system. Our schools run during the day.”

The commissioner, however, said that schools in volatile areas remain closed until conditions improve.