Firm deepens sustainable energy drive with N1.2b investment

LONTOR Hi-Tech Development Company has renewed its commitment to enhancing sustainable energy and smart living through innovation, collaboration and inclusive growth, with integrated solar-powered technologies designed for both domestic and commercial use across Nigeria.

The firm also announced a new empowerment and logistics initiative, Wuling Bus Partnership Programme, with eight major partners committing N150 million each to drive wider distribution, sales mobility and brand expansion across the federation.

The disclosure came to the fore at the company’s yearly business conference in Lagos, themed “Growing Stronger Together,” which brought together top dealers, distributors, partners and industry stakeholders nationwide to celebrate partnership successes, unveil innovations and share the brand’s strategic direction for 2026.

The Chinese Managing Director of Lontor Hi-Tech, Roamen Li, reaffirmed the firm’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and partnership-driven progress.

In his welcome address, Head of Marketing, Lontor Hi-Tech Nigeria, Kenneth Ozomah, emphasised the importance of synergy and shared vision among partners.

Managing Director of Lontor Hi-Tech Nigeria, Mrs Eniola Olutimilehin, commended dealers for their resilience and consistency in driving the brand’s nationwide growth.

Chairman of Choice International Group (CIG), Diana Chen, introduced the Wuling Bus Partnership Programme, aimed at boosting sales mobility, regional distribution, activation coverage and personal convenience for partners.

She explained that the initiative would serve as a tool for growth, allowing partners to expand reach, activate communities and elevate brand presence.