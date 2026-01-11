Tinubu can sack me if he desires — Wike

Amid increasing calls for the sack of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, the minister has shut down demands for his sack.

Staunch critics of the minister, while wading into the hostility between Wike and his successor as Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, have advised President Bola Tinubu to remove Wike from office to resolve the political crisis in the state.

Some of his critics include a coalition of leaders within the All Progressives Congress (APC), operating under the APC Leaders Forum (ALF) and the Tinubu/Shettima Solidarity Movement (TSSM). The group issued an open letter, calling for the immediate removal of Nyesom Wike as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The coalition cited alleged insubordination, anti-party activities, and threats to national unity as grounds for removing Wike from office.

While speaking during a “thank you” visit to Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Wike clapped back at his critics, insisting that Tinubu can sack him if he desires.

“If my appointor believes that i cannot offer anything again, he has the right. It’s not that you should tell him,” said Wike.

The minister added that the reason his name is on the lips of many, including his critics, is due to the commendable work he is executing as minister.

“I am proud, and Rivers people are proud, and we can tell Nigerians that we have not disappointed them as far as FCT is concerned. I said it yesterday in port harcourt. and i want people to know this clearly. if you are not doing well, nobody will talk about you. but because we are doing well, people must talk about us,” Wike added.

Wike also threw jabs at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his loyalists who aspire to win the 2027 presidential election. While citing previous election results, Wike noted that Atiku and is camp lack what it takes to win an election.

“Those who say they are coming from atiku side, i dont understand people who couldnt give Atiku Abubakar ten percent in 2023 are people who are now saying they want to deliver the presidency. You want to deliver failure because he has never passed one day.

“We are the ones who have been passing every election. Magnus can attest to that. How can somebody who failed come and lead their own campaign? What campaign will he lead? We have settled the issue of presidency come 2027.The good thing is everybody is saying we support Tinubu. Let us wrestle this one here, and let’s see who will win. “