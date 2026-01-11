Obio/Akpor’s strength determines who becomes Rivers gov — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that Obio/Akpor Local Government Area holds decisive influence over who emerges as governor of Rivers State.

Wike made the assertion while addressing supporters during a “thank you” visit to Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, insisting that the area’s voting strength has historically shaped electoral outcomes in the state.

According to him, no individual has become governor of Rivers State or senator representing Rivers East without the backing of Obio/Akpor, which he said contributes a significant percentage of the total votes cast during elections.

“For the people of Obio/Akpor, we have the power to dictate who becomes governor. Can a local government that produced 5,000 votes challenge one that produced 40 per cent of the votes?” Wike asked.

He warned political actors against taking the area for granted, stressing that political power is earned and defended through strategic mobilisation rather than sentiment.

“Power is not dashed; power is struggled for. There is no sentiment or emotion in politics, only the interest of the people,” he said.

Reacting to calls in some quarters for his removal as FCT minister, Wike said such decisions rested solely with his appointer, President Bola Tinubu, adding that his performance in office spoke for itself.

“If my appointer believes I can no longer offer anything, he has the right to decide. But I am proud that the people of Obio/Akpor, Rivers State and Nigerians are proud of what we are doing in the FCT,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Dr Gift Worlu, described Wike as “a gift” to the council, Rivers State and Nigeria.

Worlu said the council was clear on its political direction ahead of the 2027 general elections, particularly at the presidential level, but warned that it would not support “ungrateful people” in future contests.

“In 2027, we know where to go. But when it comes to the governorship, we will not go the way of ingratitude,” he said.