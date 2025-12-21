WSCIJ, NUJ congratulate Ann Godwin on prestigious awards

The Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Lagos, Mr Michael Deelen, presenting the 2025 WSAIR commendation prize (Print category) to Ann Godwin

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, have congratulated Ann Godwin, the South-South Ag Bureau Chief of The Guardian Newspaper, on her recent awards.

Godwin won the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) Female Reporter of the Year and also clinched the Distinguished Media Organisation Merit Award (DMOMA) Media Personality of the Year.

In a message on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, @WSoyinkaCentre, WSCIJ said, the twin awards came shortly after Godwin received a commendation prize at the historic 20th edition of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting.

The Centre said the recognitions affirmed Godwin’s dedication to telling important stories with courage and integrity, and wished her greater heights in her journalism career.

Similarly, the NUJ, in a statement signed by its Rivers State Council Chairman, Paul Bazia-Nsaneh, and Secretary, Dr. Ijeoma Tubosia, described the honours as a testament to Godwin’s exceptional achievements and positive impact on society.

“The awards are a wonderful acknowledgement of your hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence. They are truly well deserved,” the NUJ stated.

Godwin is recognised for her data-driven, in-depth and courageous investigative reporting that has exposed corruption, strengthened accountability in public institutions and prompted government action.

A recipient of several national and international grants, she has collaborated with international media organisations. In 2022, she emerged first-prize winner of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism Award under the ReportWomen Leadership Project.

Godwin has also received the Nigeria Union of Journalists reputable Award and the Advancing Women in Business Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the media and society.

Her community-based reporting has amplified underreported issues in the Niger Delta, empowered marginalised and vulnerable groups—particularly women and farmers—and supported litigation efforts, some of which have resulted in landmark court judgments in favour of affected communities.

The NUJ said it rejoiced with Godwin for bringing courage, imagination and professionalism to journalism.

“You will be remembered as a journalist who made hard choices at critical moments to place journalism at the forefront of public interest,” the union said.

“On behalf of the leadership and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Rivers State Council, we congratulate you on these well-deserved awards and wish you continued success in your future endeavours.”