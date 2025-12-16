NAWOJ celebrates Ann Godwin for winning NMMA Female Reporter of the Year, DMOMA award.

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter, has congratulated Ann Godwin, Head, South-South Bureau of The Guardian Newspaper Limited, on her outstanding achievement for winning two major national laurels in one day.

Ann Godwin clinched the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) Female Reporter of the Year and the Distinguished Media Organisation Merit Award (DMOMA) Media Personality of the Year, in recognition of her professionalism, integrity, depth and exceptional impact in investigative journalism.

An investigative journalist and alumnus of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Godwin is a fellow of several reputable journalism institutions, including the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) under the Report Women Programme, the South African Data Hub (Orodata Science) and the Dataphyte Climate Lab, among others. She is widely respected for her data-driven, courageous and impactful reporting that has exposed corruption, strengthened accountability in public institutions and influenced policy and government action.

Godwin has received several national and international grants and has collaborated with global media organisations. In 2022, she emerged as the first-place winner of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism Award under the ReportWomen Leadership Project. She has also been honoured with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Award and the Advancing Women in Business Award for her outstanding contributions to journalism and society.

The NAWOJ Rivers State Chapter in a statement signed by the Chairperson, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana and Secretary, Precious Ahiakwo-Ovie, noted that Godwin’s achievements serve as a strong inspiration to journalists across the country. The association therefore charges media practitioners to continue to discharge their civic responsibilities with courage, depth and dexterity, remaining committed to ethical journalism that promotes accountability, justice and positive societal impact.

NAWOJ also calls on government at all levels and media organisations to deliberately create and sustain enabling work environments for journalists, including adequate safety, fair remuneration, access to resources and respect for press freedom, to allow them carry out their duties with professionalism and ease.

The association affirms that a protected, empowered and independent media remains critical to democratic governance, development and social progress.