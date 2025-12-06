10 most Googled questions in 2025

People turn to Google every day to find quick answers, check trending topics, understand new slang, or follow major news stories. In 2025, Nigerians searched widely across politics, religion, fashion, entertainment, and global issues. These questions appeared repeatedly throughout the year and shaped what many Nigerians talked about online.

Here are the 10 most Googled questions of 2025.

1. Who is Charlie Kirk?

This became the year’s most common question after several clips of Charlie Kirk circulated on TikTok and X.

Many people wanted to know who he is, his background, and why his political commentary suddenly dominated timelines in Nigeria.

2. Who is Seyi Vodi?

Seyi Vodi’s name drew heavy attention following his 50th birthday on July 19, 2025, with a grand celebration in Abuja featuring celebrities, politicians, and royalty. Searches increased as the public tried to understand his story, his business profile, and others.

3. Who is the new pope?

Any change in the Catholic Church sparks widespread curiosity in Nigeria. This question surged once international reports suggested a transition at the Vatican, prompting people to look up the identity and profile of the incoming pope.

4. Who is Tompolo?

Tompolo remained a major search topic as conversations around Niger Delta security and pipeline protection returned to national focus. People searched his name to understand his influence, his past dealings with government, and his continued relevance in national affairs. In may Nigerians dare EFCC to arrest Tompolo over alleged Naira abuse.

5. What is Labubu?

The Labubu wave swept through Nigeria in 2025. Influencers, collectors, and streetwear lovers turned it into a cultural moment. Many people simply wanted to know what it was, why it was everywhere, and why the price of the tiny figure kept climbing.

6. What is state of emergency?

Whenever lawmakers or public officials mentioned the phrase, searches increased immediately. Nigerians wanted a clear explanation of what a state of emergency means, how it works, and what changes it could bring to daily life.

7. What is war crime?

Conflicts across different parts of the world pushed people to ask deeper questions about military actions and international law. This search helped many Nigerians understand what qualifies as a war crime and how these rules are enforced globally.

8. What is the meaning of Kelebu?

“Kelebu” showed up in jokes, memes, and TikTok sounds by Rema. It spread faster than its meaning. people rushed online to decode the slang and understand how to use it correctly in conversations.

9. Who is Michele Lamy?

Michele Lamy became a trending name as the Nigerian fashion scene looked more closely at global avant-garde influences. People searched her background, her creative partnerships, and the reason she holds such a strong place in modern fashion culture, especially when she was spotted with Asake.

10. Who is the biggest streamer in Africa?

Streaming continued to grow strongly in 2025, with new names rising across Twitch, YouTube, and Kick. Fans wanted to know the leading figure on the continent and how they built their audience. This search gained prominence when Peller said, “he is the biggest streamer in Africa”