2Baba accuses family, says Natasha has received death threats

Nigerian Legendary artist, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has issued a public appeal, urging the public and his own family to immediately cease the dramatic controversy surrounding his marriage to Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru Idibia.

In a viral video statement released this morning, the music icon sent a clear and direct message, urging fans and the public to stop spreading the drama and stressing that the situation had become dangerous for his partner, Natasha, following family interference that have escalated the matter to another level.

He said, “This whole thing has gotten dangerously out of hand. I’m not just going to be quiet anymore, I feel I have to say something. In fact, I’m a grown man and I believe I have the right to be with whoever I want to be with. You understand, my family has been trying to say that they want to save me, or say they want to come help me, but it is actually destroying me and they have killed somebody’s daughter’s character.”

The singer directly accused members of his family of amplifying this narrative while comparing with previous marriage with actress Annie IdibiaAnnie Idibia.

“My family did this. They did this with Annie, this same thing. We all have our differences… but this is beyond. This has become so dangerous right now. It’s not funny anymore. I’m totally devastated. Natasha is getting death threats. She… like, they have ruined her whole life. We don’t do stuff like this. In the name of saying you are trying to save me, you are destroying me, destroying another person’s life.” He further explained.

“Painting me to be mentally unstable, painting me to be this, is ridiculous. This is equivalent to killing somebody. I don’t even know how to start breaking down a whole lot of things, but I am not going to be quiet anymore. This has got to stop, and I beg everybody please, please, I beg everybody to just have some human conscience and stop with the death threats and stop with all this harassment.”

He concluded with a final appeal, for privacy and peace from everyone involved, especially his own relatives.

“Please, I want to tell my family: stay out of my private and personal life, please. Just leave me be with who I want to be with. Natasha has been hurt so terribly, and on top of that, getting death threats. What you are doing, you are killing me and you say you are helping me. You are killing us…. Just let us be. Just let us be. That’s the only simple appeal that I have for everybody. Let us be, I beg you. Thank you.”

He ended by saying he would “really speak a whole lot of truth in the next couple of days.” Fans are expectant of what truth he has to say.