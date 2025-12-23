Actress Doris Ogala released after two days in police custody

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has regained her freedom after spending two days in police custody following her arrest amid an ongoing public dispute involving a Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Chris Okafor.

Ogala was released on Monday after she was taken into custody on Saturday.

The development followed days of online controversy and public concern over her safety.

The actress confirmed her release in a post shared on her Instagram page on Monday.

Her arrest had earlier become public during a livestream on Saturday, in which Ogala was speaking with an online interviewer when she disclosed that police officers were in her residence. During the session, she questioned how individuals identified as police officers gained access to her home, prompting alarm among viewers as the conversation unfolded in real time.

The interviewer repeatedly urged her to keep her phone connected and asked whether the officers had presented a warrant.

The situation triggered widespread reactions on social media, with several Nigerians and public figures raising concerns about her welfare.

Media activist Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, later said he had spoken with the actress earlier and received materials from her relating to the dispute.

In a video message, he warned that Ogala’s safety should be guaranteed and called for her immediate return home.

“Yesterday, my spirit kept telling me to call Doris Ogala about this issue. After calling her in the morning, she sent me all the evidence she had,” Otse said.

“I know those who arrested her want to destroy the evidence on her phone. I’m giving a warning. If Doris Ogala does not return home by Tuesday, every piece of evidence she sent me will be released.”

The controversy surrounding Ogala began earlier in the week after she accused the founder of Grace Nation Ministry, Pastor Chris Okafor, of reneging on a promise of marriage and proceeding to wed another woman.

The cleric reportedly married his new bride, identified as Pearl, on December 16 in Lagos.

Ogala subsequently shared several emotional videos on social media, claiming the relationship lasted for years and left her emotionally distressed.

In one now deleted post, she alleged that she possessed private materials to support her claims.

Meanwhile, comedian and former Big Brother Naija housemate Dee One also confirmed the reported arrest in a social media post, stating that the actress would now have to address her claims through legal channels.

Following her release on Monday, Ogala expressed gratitude to human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, as well as VeryDarkMan, for their intervention.

“Thank you, Sowore. Thanks so much to my ratel king,” she wrote.

As of the time of filing this report, the Lagos State Police Command has not issued an official statement on the circumstances surrounding her arrest and subsequent release.