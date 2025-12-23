Asake visits alma mater OAU, pays homage to Ooni of Ife

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has visited his alma mater, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, as part of a trip that also included a courtesy visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife.

The visit drew attention from students, lecturers, and members of the university community, many of whom welcomed the artist back to the campus where he studied Visual and Performing Arts.

Asake, who has risen to global prominence in recent years, was received warmly by university officials and staff of his former department.

During his visit to OAU, Asake observed the institution’s long-standing cultural tradition known as dobale, a sign of respect that involves prostration.

The tradition is commonly performed by visiting artists. His participation was met with applause, with many describing it as a display of humility and respect for the institution’s values

The singer also participated in several campus activities, including interactions with students and staff.

He was seen playing traditional drums and engaging in cultural performances. moments that gained attention across social media and generated excitement among students.

Speaking during the visit, the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University described Asake’s return as commendable, noting that his journey from a student of the institution to an internationally recognised musician is a source of pride for the university. He added that Asake’s achievements and visits should always be documented on the school’s website.

The Head of the Department of Visual and Performing Arts, where Asake studied, also expressed pride in the singer’s accomplishments.

Beyond the university visit, Asake also paid homage to the Ooni of Ife at the royal palace.

The visit is symbolic and culturally significant. It reflects the singer’s respect for Yoruba tradition and leadership. Photographs and videos from the visit showed Asake in a calm interaction with the monarch, further underlining his connection to his cultural roots.

The visit to Ile-Ife comes at a time when Asake is enjoying increased international recognition following his Grammy nomination and successful performances across Europe and the United Kingdom.

Asake’s visit to Nigeria was also part of preparations ahead of his performance at Flytime Fest, scheduled to hold on December 24 at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.