EDITOR’S TOP PICKS Hot-Girl December

Guardian Life magazine editor CHIDIRIM NDECHE reveals 10 radiance-enhancing skincare products that earn a top spot in her beauty routine.

TONYMOLY The Chok Chok Green Tea No-Wash Cleansing Water

A refreshing, antioxidant-packed cleansing water powered by fermented green tea to sweep away sweat, grime, and dullness without rinsing. Perfect for quick resets between events and after long days.

AXIS-Y Quinoa One-Step Balanced Gel Cleanser

A gentle, pH-balanced gel cleanser with quinoa extract, green tea, and calendula. It dissolves makeup, excess oil, and impurities in one step without stripping your skin. A reliable daily cleanser for humid weather.

TONY MOLY Wonder Ceramide Mochi Toner

This milky toner is packed with ceramides, panthenol, and hyaluronic acid to reinforce the skin barrier and deliver deep, lasting hydration for that soft “mochi” finish. Perfect for humid days and as part of your night routine.

CERAVE Retinol Resurfacing Serum

A targeted night serum designed to smooth texture, brighten dull skin, and support cell renewal. Ideal if you’re prepping for party season or just want that evening glow.

HADA LABO Gokujyun Premium Hydrating Lotion

An ultra-hydrating essence that stacks hyaluronic acids with snail filtrate for deep, lasting moisture. Leaves skin plump, elastic, and primed for makeup with no heaviness.

BEAUTY OF JOSEON Calming Serum (Green Tea + Panthenol)

This lightweight, soothing serum helps calm irritation and strengthen skin resilience, using mugwort, green tea, and panthenol. A lifesaver for sensitive or overworked skin, especially with back-to-back glam.

COSRX Oil-Free Ultra-Moisturizing Lotion (Birch Sap)

It is a fast-absorbing hydration hero for humid climates powered by 70% birch sap. Balances oil, softens texture, and layers beautifully under makeup or sunscreen to keep skin plump and balanced without grease or shine.

PAULA’S CHOICE Essential Glow Moisturiser SPF 30

A bit pricey, but the protection is incredible. Lightweight, non-greasy, and blends seamlessly. It delivers broad-spectrum defence and an instant healthy sheen.

LANIEGE Lip Sleeping Mask

A cult favourite for a reason. It wraps lips in nourishing berry antioxidants and shea butter, leaving them smooth and supple by morning.

BOLDEN Awake Under Eye Hydrogel Patches

Cooling patches infused with niacinamide and peptides to brighten and de-puff. A quick fix for tired eyes after late nights or long shoots.