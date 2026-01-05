Billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, announces break from social media

Nigerian disc jockey and daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has announced a short break from social media.

The entertainer said the decision was necessary as she seeks quiet time away from online activities to reconnect with herself and God.

The announcement was made on Monday via her X page, where the billionaire daughter explained why she decided to step back.

According to the post, the break would help her reset after what she described as a demanding period in her life and career.

According to DJ Cuppy, the decision was driven by her need for spiritual reflection. She wrote, “Never done this before, but I’m taking a short break from social media. I need some quiet time with myself and time being hidden with God. I’m okay and just taking a moment to reset and reconnect. I’ll be back.”

The break comes shortly after a series of personal and professional milestones for the 33-year-old entertainer.

Earlier in her New Year message on January 1, Cuppy described the past year as a difficult one, saying she had chosen to trust God despite the challenges.

She wrote, “It has been a hard year, and these last days have been the toughest, but I am choosing to trust that God still has a plan. As we step into 2026, tell people how much they mean to you. Say it while you can. Wishing you a hopeful New Year, my Cupcakes.”

Recall that Cuppy has been more open about her Christian faith in recent years.

In August 2024, she rededicated her life to God through a baptism ceremony, marking a major spiritual shift.

In September 2025, she also shared her views on marriage, describing it as sacred, saying, “Call me old school, but I see marriage as the most powerful partnership in life. Maybe even the most important contract you will ever sign… with God Himself as the witness.”

Her announcement also follows a major international recognition.

Cuppy recently won the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards 2025 at a ceremony held in Dubai.

The award was announced in a video she shared online, showing the moment she received the honour and addressed the audience.

While accepting the award, she thanked God, the organisers, and the host city. She said, “Thank you so much. All glory to God and shukran DIAFA, shukran Dubai. I love this city so much.” Reflecting on her journey, Cuppy revealed that she has spent 17 years building her career. She said, “I have been DJing for 17 years, and I love what I do. I was a young girl from Nigeria, but now I am a woman with a global vision.”

Despite her global success, the DJ said she remains deeply connected to Nigeria. She added, “But I cannot stand here today without remembering where I am from. My beloved country, Nigeria. Africa. The continent.” Switching to Yoruba, she said, “Eniyan, lasho mi,” meaning people are my covering, before dedicating the award to Nigerians. “So I want to thank all my people. I dedicate this award to Nigeria, my country, where so many hearts are hurting. May this be a beacon of hope,” she said.

The DIAFA Awards are an annual red carpet event in Dubai that honours influential global figures for achievements in arts, culture, business, and humanitarian work. Past winners include Mona Zaki, Maguy Bou Ghosn, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, and several leading figures from the global entertainment industry.