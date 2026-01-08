Bolaji Ogunmola breaks down as airline delays leave her stranded in Ekiti

Nollywood actress and producer Bolaji Ogunmola has accused an airline of gross negligence after repeated flight cancellations left her stranded at the Ekiti airport, disrupting a major film production and causing her emotional and financial distress.

In an Instagram live video, Ogunmola broke down in tears as she narrated her ordeal, saying the airline’s actions had put her livelihood at risk and forced her to consider travelling by road despite safety concerns.

“I have cried my eyes out this morning. I am still in Ekiti,” she said in the video. “I have actors on set, I have booked restaurants, and I am still here.”

According to the actress, she was meant to fly from Ekiti to Lagos a day earlier to be present on set for the first day of shooting of a new movie she is producing. However, she said the flight was first delayed and later cancelled without a clear explanation.

“I was supposed to fly yesterday, but they told me something happened, and my flight was delayed. After a while, they said they were not flying again and that the flight had been cancelled,” she explained.

Ogunmola said she asked for alternative plans because she urgently needed to return to Lagos for work. She was later assured that a flight would depart at 8 am the following morning.

“I got to the airport by 6:30 am. They saw me and assured me they were still flying,” she said. “Then they postponed it to 9:30 am.”

The situation, however, worsened as the flight was rescheduled several more times.

“They moved it from 9:30 am to 12 pm, then to 5 pm,” she said. “This is very painful because you could have just sent a message.”

The actress revealed that the delays have already caused serious financial losses. “As we speak, my crew and everyone are already on set because it’s our first day on that set,” she said. “I have spent over 15 to 20 million naira on this production.”

Beyond the financial loss, Ogunmola expressed fear for her personal safety, saying she had been left with no option but to travel by road.

“I am literally stuck in a state where I don’t know anybody,” she said. “Now I have to go by road.”

She also criticised the airline’s handling of the situation, accusing its staff of showing no empathy or remorse.

“These people have not only toyed with my time, they are also toying with my livelihood,” she said. “They are not remorseful. They are unfair. They are inhumane.”

Ogunmola disclosed that she plans to take legal action against the airline and said the live video was recorded as evidence of her experience.

“My lawyers are going to take this up,” she said. “I am just doing this video so I can have evidence.” She concluded