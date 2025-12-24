Chimamanda Adichie denies visiting professor appointment at UNN

The communications team of renowned Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has denied reports claiming that she was appointed a Visiting Professor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

The denial followed widespread media reports (The Guardian Nigeria not included) which stated that UNN had appointed Adichie alongside African Development Bank executive, Prof Kevin Chika Urama, and University of Chicago scholar, Prof James Robinson, as Visiting Professors.

The earlier reports claimed that the appointments were approved by the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof Simon Ortuanya, and conveyed through official letters dated December 18, 2025.

According to the reports, the appointments were aimed at repositioning the institution on the global academic stage, with the Visiting Professors expected to engage in teaching, collaborative research, mentorship, and strategic academic interactions.

One of the reports quoted the university as saying Adichie’s appointment was in recognition of her contributions to literature, creative writing, and global intellectual discourse.

“Her Visiting Professorship will add immense value to our academic community through lectures, scholarly engagements, and the mentorship of students and young academics,” the university was quoted as saying.

However, in a statement signed by Omawumi Ogbe, Communications Team for Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Wednesday, the author dismissed the claims as false.

“It has come to our attention that several news outlets are reporting that Ms. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been appointed as a ‘Visiting Professor’ at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN),” the statement read.

The team stated firmly that no such appointment existed.

“We wish to state categorically that this information is entirely false,” the statement said.

It added that Adichie neither received an appointment letter nor held any discussions with the university on a professorial role.

“Ms. Adichie has not received any such appointment, nor has she been in communication with the University regarding a professorship,” the statement added.

The communications team also addressed the claim in the earlier reports that official letters were signed and dated December 18, 2025.

“The reports claiming that official letters were signed and dated December 18, 2025, are inaccurate,” it said.

While rejecting the appointment claim, the statement acknowledged Adichie’s long standing personal connection to UNN, where she spent her early years.

“While UNN holds a very special place in Ms. Adichie’s heart as the institution where she grew up and where her parents served as Professor and Registrar, respectively, it is disappointing that such a significant claim would be circulated without any verification,” the statement said.

The team urged members of the public to ignore the reports and called on media organisations to withdraw them.

“We urge the public and the media to disregard these false reports. We also request that the outlets currently carrying this news take it down immediately to avoid the further spread of misinformation,” the statement concluded.

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is yet to issue a fresh response following the denial.