Davido to perform at AFCON 2025 opening concert in Morocco

Grammy-nominated singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been confirmed as one of the headline acts for the opening concert of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2025 in Rabat, Morocco.

The performance will take place on Saturday, a day before the football tournament officially kicks off, marking the start of the month-long continental competition.

According to a statement issued by the Confederation of African Football on Thursday, Davido will lead a star-studded international lineup put together to set the mood for AFCON 2025.

The organisers announced that global hip-hop star French Montana will also perform at the concert, alongside Moroccan singer Douaa Lahyaoui, French-Moroccan hitmaker Lartiste and fast-rising act Says’z.

“The Confederation of African Football has officially announced the artists set to headline the opening concert of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 in Rabat,” the statement read.

“Global hip-hop star French Montana and Nigerian Afrobeats icon Davido will lead an exciting international line-up, joined by Moroccan sensation Douaa Lahyaoui, French-Moroccan hitmaker Lartiste, and rising artist Says’z. The diverse selection reflects AFCON’s celebration of African culture, music, and global influence.”

CAF added that the concert is designed to blend football and music, creating a celebratory atmosphere ahead of the tournament.

“The opening concert is scheduled for Saturday, just a day before the tournament kicks off, setting the tone for what is expected to be an unforgettable AFCON in Morocco,” the statement added.

Davido, one of Africa’s most influential music exports, is known for delivering high-energy performances on global stages.

His appearance at the AFCON opening concert further underlines the growing connection between African football and entertainment.

French Montana, a Moroccan-American rapper with multiple international hits, is also expected to draw a global audience, strengthening AFCON’s international appeal.

AFCON 2025 will feature Africa’s top national teams competing for continental glory, with organisers promising not just football, but a full cultural showcase that reflects Africa’s creativity, sound and identity.

CAF noted that fans in Rabat and across the continent are already counting down to a night where music and football come together, as the tournament prepares to kick off in Morocco.

Davido’s selection for the AFCON 2025 opening concert adds to his history of major global performances.

In 2022, he became the first Nigerian artiste to perform at a FIFA World Cup ceremony, where he delivered the official anthem Hayya Hayya alongside Aisha and Trinidad Cardona at the closing ceremony in Qatar.