Kennyblaq holds Onikan stadium crowd spellbound at Reckless Musicomedy Festival

History was made once again as fans emphatically crowned Kennyblaq “The Greatest Showman” after he sold out the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (formerly Onikan Stadium) for the second time with his blockbuster Reckless Musicomedy Festival, drawing over 20,000 ecstatic fans to the iconic venue.

The back-to-back sell-out firmly cements Kennyblaq’s dominance as one of Nigeria’s most powerful live performers. From the moment he stepped on stage, the arena erupted as he delivered a masterclass performance that seamlessly blended comedy, music, sound effects, and crowd interaction—proving once again why fans and industry peers alike continue to hail him as a generational entertainer.

The festival enjoyed massive support from the Nigerian comedy industry, with a heavyweight lineup of comedians including Destalker, Josh2Funny, Remote, Ajele, Larry J, SLK, Phronesis, MC Bob, Shortcut, and many other rib-cracking comedians who kept the crowd roaring with laughter throughout the night.

Music lovers were also treated to an explosive lineup as the legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt delivered a blazing hot set, supported by thrilling DJ performances from the Maze x Mxtreme crew, DJ Smallz, and DJ Wayward. Live music performances from Nasboi, Akpororo, Segun Johnson, Bidemi Olaoba, African China, Terry G, and several of Nigeria’s finest musical acts kept the stadium rocking till the very end.

Elevating the energy even further were electrifying hype performances by Toby Shang, Do2dtun, Emmyblaq, Voltage of Hype, Whiteman Poco, Slimcase, and other crowd favorites who transformed the arena into a full-blown rave.

The Reckless Musicomedy Festival was produced by Unicmade Entertainment in conjunction with Mashbox, whose creative vision and execution brought the spectacle to life on an epic scale.

With two consecutive sell-outs at Onikan Stadium, overwhelming fan turnout, and industry-wide support, Kennyblaq has not only raised the bar—he has rewritten the rulebook, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what promises to be an even bigger next chapter.