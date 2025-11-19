Orphans’ carnival 2025 to celebrate Davido’s philanthropy — VOADI

The Voice of Orphans Africa and Diaspora Initiative (VOADI) has announced that the 2025 edition of its annual Orphans’ Carnival will be dedicated to celebrating award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, in recognition of his profound impact on orphaned and vulnerable children across the country.

The organisation noted that many Nigerians are unaware of the extent of Davido’s philanthropic reach.

VOADI Founder and President, Tunde Okoroko, disclosed this in Abuja during a press briefing and urged Nigerian celebrities to emulate Davido, whose philanthropic efforts, he said, have quietly transformed the lives of thousands of orphans nationwide.

This year’s Orphans’ Carnival, the sixth edition, will form part of the 2025 Orphans’ Carnival Season and will coincide with Davido’s birthday on November 21, 2025.

Okoroko explained that the carnival provides a platform where orphans, less-privileged children and potential donors meet in an atmosphere of hope, empowerment and support.

He revealed that several orphanage homes have used funds donated by the artist to meet critical needs such as providing boreholes, carrying out roofing repairs and completing building renovations.

Okoroko said, “Davido is not just a celebrity; he uses his fame to put smiles on the faces of children he doesn’t even know. Some homes tell us, ‘It was Davido’s fund we used to dig boreholes.’ Others say, ‘his donation helped us re-roof our building.’ His giving goes far and touches lives.”

He added, “The event features talent showcases where children are selected for scholarships, skill-training opportunities and other forms of support. The 2025 edition, dedicated to Davido, is VOADI’s way of expressing gratitude on behalf of orphanages that cannot reach the musician directly.

“Even if they write letters, it may never get to him. This carnival is a message: Davido, the orphans appreciate you.

“Its long-term goal is to expand the event to accommodate orphanages from all states in Nigeria. This year’s edition will also feature special awards in honour of Davido’s contributions to humanitarian work.”

He further disclosed that since its inception six years ago, the Orphans’ Carnival has hosted between 50 and 70 orphanages from the Federal Capital Territory and states including Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna, Benue and Plateau, among others. VOADI hopes to expand participation to all 36 states in the coming years.

Also speaking, VOADI Matron, Dr Regina Omo-Agege, urged celebrities to use their influence for humanitarian causes, noting that acts of kindness can shape the future of millions of children in vulnerable circumstances.

She said, “You rise by lifting others. Who knows what these children will become tomorrow? Davido has shown what it means to give without knowing the beneficiaries. I appeal to other entertainers and public figures to follow in his footsteps.”