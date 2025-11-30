Fashion, Creativity, Culture, and Connection at EWA2025

Lagos came alive between November 18 and 23 for Entertainment Week Africa (EWA). The six-day festival showcased creativity across multiple sectors, from fashion to film, music, tech, and more, bringing together artists, entrepreneurs, and industry figures from across the continent.

This year, the Entertainment Week Africa events took place across several Lagos venues: the primary hub was the Livespot Entertarium, alongside others like Eko Hotel & Suites, EbonyLife Place, and a screening at Filmhouse Cinemas MX4D.

One of the standout moments was the fashion runway, tagged The Runway Coterie. It featured stunning collections from top African designers such as Nex by Necca, Dust of Africa, Korede James, David Black, and Bernard Samuel. On November 20, guests witnessed a bold blend of heritage and innovation take the stage, a vivid demonstration of Africa’s design talent.

Beyond fashion, EWA curated a full roster of events: film screenings under the Content Festival, a gaming room, comedy shows, music performances, industry talks, entrepreneurship showcases, and an AI and tech expo, all designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. The festival’s remit spans six core sectors: Music, Film & TV, Fashion, AI & Tech, Live Production, and Entrepreneurship.

The closing night was truly unforgettable. The Livespot X Festival closed out EWA with music, immersive digital-art installations, and engaging conversations about the future of Africa’s creative economy.

Through its mix of fashion, film, music and culture, EWA 2025 reaffirmed Lagos’s status as a hub for African creativity: a place where stories are told, art is made, deals are struck, and the future of entertainment is imagined.