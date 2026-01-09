Actress Allwell Ademola laid to rest in Lagos

Nollywood stars on Friday bid a final farewell to actress, producer and filmmaker Allwell Ademola, who was buried in Lagos amid grief and emotional scenes from colleagues, friends and family members.

Videos from the burial showed sombre moments as Ademola’s coffin was lowered into the grave, with several colleagues struggling to hold back tears.

Actress Liz DaSilva was visibly emotional at the graveside, while actors Rotimi Salami, Biola Adebayo, Saheed Balogun and Kunle Afod were present during the final rites.

The burial followed a candlelight procession held in her honour on Thursday night, led by actors Fathia Balogun, Femi Adebayo and Iyabo Ojo.

The procession began hours after a service of songs organised at LTV8 in Lagos.

Several Nollywood figures attended the service of songs, including Wumi Toriola, Afeez Owo, Faithia Williams, Mr Latin, Odunlade Adekola, Eniola Ajao, Yemi Solade, Bakare Zainab, Foluke Daramola and Jigan Babaoja, among others.

During the service, Salami, described by colleagues as one of Ademola’s closest friends, delivered an emotional tribute and appealed for forgiveness on her behalf.

He said, “If there’s anyone Allwell has offended, directly or indirectly, please, forgive her and keep praying for her.”

He added, “I think the only thing we can actually do is to find a way in unity to keep her legacy. Even if she’s gone, let all that she has done stay with us and be with us.”

The service of songs also showed a moment of reconciliation after Ademola’s brother publicly apologised to Iyabo Ojo over comments he made following his sister’s death.

Addressing Ojo during the service of songs, he said, “ please ma, don’t be offended. I did not mean to abuse you, i was not referring to you at all.”

His apology followed a video he posted in December 2025, in which he criticised some Nollywood colleagues over what he described as insincere tributes.

In that video, he said, “All the ‘Rest in Peace’ messages and public displays of love are fake and hypocritical. Where was this love when she was alive? When she produced Eniobanke, none of you promoted it. You all claimed friendship, yet you never supported her work or career, even though she supported many of you. During the Jagun Jagun production, no one called her or offered her a role.”

He also added, “Some of you the likes of Lateef Adedimeji, Owonikoko, Iyabo Ojo and others came to our house to shoot movies, yet you never found it worthy to stand by her. If you couldn’t support her while she was alive, don’t perform loyalty now that she is gone.”

Responding to the claims at the time, Iyabo Ojo insisted she supported the late actress while she was alive. She said, “I over supported your sister when she was Alivee, when she was building her career as Producer and director, I featured in her movies countless times for free, and I also supported her financially and emotionally. May her beautiful soul continue to rest in perfect peace.”

Allwell Ademola, known for her work in both Yoruba and English-language films, died on December 27, 2025, after suffering a heart attack at her residence.

She was 49 years old.