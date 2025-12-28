Family sheds more light on actress Allwell Ademola’s death

The Ademola family has issued an official statement clarifying details surrounding the death of Nollywood actress and producer, Princess Allwell Ademola.

In the statement signed by Adegboyega Adebayo, the family confirmed that Ademola died on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at the age of 49.

The family said she passed “with heavy hearts and total submission to the will of God,” adding that burial arrangements would be announced later.

They described Ademola as a proud daughter of the Ademola family of Ogun State and a great-granddaughter of the Alake of Egba Land.

According to the family, Ademola was a gifted and passionate creative who distinguished herself as a thespian, actor, singer and filmmaker from childhood until her passing.

They said her work touched many lives and reflected unwavering dedication to the creative industry.

The statement also thanked colleagues, friends and well-wishers across the world for their prayers and messages of condolence, describing the support as a source of strength during the difficult period.

“The Ademola family sincerely appreciates the overwhelming love, prayers, and messages of condolence from her colleagues, friends, and well-wishers across the world during this difficult time,” the statement read in part.

Following her death on Saturday, Nollywood was thrown into mourning as news of her passing spread.

Earlier in the day, concerns had surfaced after a neighbour reportedly alerted members of a WhatsApp group that the actress was receiving treatment at a clinic in Agege, Lagos.

Her death came as a shock to many colleagues and fans, especially after she had shared a reflective social media post hours earlier, praying to witness the end of the year.

Several actors took to social media to express disbelief and grief.

Faithia Williams wrote, “Haaaa. This hit me so bad. Eniobanke. Allahu Akbar..Allwell.”

Mide Martins posted a photo of the actress with the words, “BLACK SATURDAY…this is not fair. May God forgive your shortcomings Allwell.”

Damola Olatunji shared a candlelight image with the caption, “Life is a mirage.”

Bidemi Kosoko expressed disbelief, writing, “No way. No, no,, no. Ko possible ooo. This isn’t true. God forbid, in Jesus’ name.

“I refuse to accept this one Lai Lai God forbid. Olorun oni je. Just reply to my message, abeg Oremi aunty mi. I will wait patiently for your reply.”

Actress Ariyo Akpesin wrote, “Aunty it will not be in Jesus name please pick my call sis,” while Jaiye Kuti added, “How far, babe? How do I mend this broken heart? Rest in peace, my dear friend.”

Fans also shared emotional prayers online, with one Instagram user, Nitabrave, writing, “You will not die but live to declare the glory of lord…mama you’re covered with the blood of jesus.”

In its statement, the family prayed for Ademola’s soul to rest in perfect peace and asked for understanding as they prepare further burial details.