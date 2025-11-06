Seven Nollywood films to watch in cinemas this November

November is packed with fresh Nollywood releases promising laughter, tension and deep emotions. Audiences can expect action-filled thrillers, moving family stories and stories that stay with you long after the credits roll. Whether you’re craving romance, mystery or just a good laugh, there’s definitely a film this month worth your time.

1. Three Cold Dishes

In cinemas: 7 November

Three women who survived sex trafficking as teenagers reunite years later to take revenge on those who destroyed their lives. Inspired by true events, the film exposes the harsh realities of human trafficking while celebrating courage and survival. Directed by Asurf Oluseyi, with Burna Boy as executive producer, it stars Osas Ighodaro, Fat Toure and Maud Guerard.

2. Son of Iron

In cinemas: 14 November

Kunle, a young inventor, dreams beyond his father’s blacksmith workshop but faces opposition from tradition. Troubled by visions of his late grandfather, he discovers a spiritual connection to the Yoruba god of iron, Ogun. Directed by Tunde Olaoye, Son of Iron stars Sola Sobowale, Tina Mba, Jide Kosoko and Mr Macaroni.

3. Grandpa Must Obey

In cinemas: 21 November

When a stubborn grandfather is left to care for his lively grandchildren, chaos soon follows. What begins as confusion turns into lessons about love, patience and healing. Directed by Chibuzor Afurobi, the film stars Kanayo O. Kanayo, Yvonne Jegede and Fiyin Asenuga.

4. Safari

In cinemas: 21 November

A senator’s wife travels to Kenya seeking peace but ends up caught in a murder investigation. Torn between love and survival, she must prove her innocence before time runs out. Directed by Obi Emelonye, Safari features Osas Ighodaro, Ali Nuhu and Emmanuel Mugo.

5. Son of the Soil

In cinemas: 21 November

After his sister’s mysterious death, a former soldier returns home to seek justice. His investigation uncovers a dangerous drug syndicate protected by powerful figures. Directed by Chee Keong Cheung, the film stars Razaaq Adoti, Ireti Doyle and Patience Ozokwor.

6. Unknown Soja

In cinemas: 21 November

A peaceful mechanic’s past returns to haunt him when armed men storm his home. To save his family, he must confront his history as a soldier. Starring Deyemi Okanlawon and Omowunmi Dada, the film is directed by Marc Adebesin.

7. War Lord (Olori Ogun)

In cinemas: 28 November

A betrayed war chief returns to reclaim his throne, guided by his fearless queen. Directed by Abbey Lanre, Adebayo Tijani and Odunlade Adekola, it stars Odunlade Adekola, Muyiwa Ademola and Fathia Balogun.