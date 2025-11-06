Seven Nollywood films to watch in cinemas this November

Others

Published 6 Nov 2025

Posters for Three Cold Dishes, Safari, and Grandpa Must Obey. Photo credit: @filmoneentertainment / @blackwheelpictures / @obieemelonye

November is packed with fresh Nollywood releases promising laughter, tension and deep emotions. Audiences can expect action-filled thrillers, moving family stories and stories that stay with you long after the credits roll. Whether you’re craving romance, mystery or just a good laugh, there’s definitely a film this month worth your time.

1. Three Cold Dishes

Poster for Three Cold Dishes featuring three women under a sunset sky
Revenge runs deep in Three Cold Dishes, a bold Nigerian drama. Photo credit: @blackwheelpictures

In cinemas: 7 November
Three women who survived sex trafficking as teenagers reunite years later to take revenge on those who destroyed their lives. Inspired by true events, the film exposes the harsh realities of human trafficking while celebrating courage and survival. Directed by Asurf Oluseyi, with Burna Boy as executive producer, it stars Osas Ighodaro, Fat Toure and Maud Guerard.

2. Son of Iron

Poster for Son of Iron directed by Tunde Olaoye featuring Sola Sobowale and Mr Macaroni
Strength, honour, and legacy define Son of Iron. Photo credit: @nileentertainment

In cinemas: 14 November
Kunle, a young inventor, dreams beyond his father’s blacksmith workshop but faces opposition from tradition. Troubled by visions of his late grandfather, he discovers a spiritual connection to the Yoruba god of iron, Ogun. Directed by Tunde Olaoye, Son of Iron stars Sola Sobowale, Tina Mba, Jide Kosoko and Mr Macaroni.

3. Grandpa Must Obey

Poster for Grandpa Must Obey featuring Kanayo O. Kanayo and Toyin Abraham
Family, laughter, and lessons collide in Grandpa Must Obey. Photo credit: @filmoneentertainment

In cinemas: 21 November
When a stubborn grandfather is left to care for his lively grandchildren, chaos soon follows. What begins as confusion turns into lessons about love, patience and healing. Directed by Chibuzor Afurobi, the film stars Kanayo O. Kanayo, Yvonne Jegede and Fiyin Asenuga.

4. Safari

Poster for Safari directed by Obi Emelonye featuring cast against a sunset backdrop
Safari explores love, ambition, and discovery across Africa’s changing landscape. Photo credit: @obieemelonye

In cinemas: 21 November
A senator’s wife travels to Kenya seeking peace but ends up caught in a murder investigation. Torn between love and survival, she must prove her innocence before time runs out. Directed by Obi Emelonye, Safari features Osas Ighodaro, Ali Nuhu and Emmanuel Mugo.

5. Son of the Soil

Poster for Son of the Soil showing a man holding a shotgun on a city street
Gritty action and survival drive Son of the Soil, a powerful African story. Photo credit: @blackstarfest

In cinemas: 21 November
After his sister’s mysterious death, a former soldier returns home to seek justice. His investigation uncovers a dangerous drug syndicate protected by powerful figures. Directed by Chee Keong Cheung, the film stars Razaaq Adoti, Ireti Doyle and Patience Ozokwor.

6. Unknown Soja

Poster for Unknown Soja featuring Deyemi Okanlawon, Desmond Elliot, and Omowunmi Dada
Military drama Unknown Soja brings courage, justice, and emotion to the big screen. Photo credit: @cinemaxdistribution

In cinemas: 21 November
A peaceful mechanic’s past returns to haunt him when armed men storm his home. To save his family, he must confront his history as a soldier. Starring Deyemi Okanlawon and Omowunmi Dada, the film is directed by Marc Adebesin.

7. War Lord (Olori Ogun)

Poster for Warlord (Olóri Ogun) featuring a sword wrapped in red cloth
Epic action meets Yoruba legend in Warlord (Olóri Ogun). Photo credit: @filmoneentertainment

In cinemas: 28 November
A betrayed war chief returns to reclaim his throne, guided by his fearless queen. Directed by Abbey Lanre, Adebayo Tijani and Odunlade Adekola, it stars Odunlade Adekola, Muyiwa Ademola and Fathia Balogun.

