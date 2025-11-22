Is lemon water worth the hype? Experts explain the real gain

Lemon water has become a morning ritual for many people, but what does it actually do inside the body? Two nutritionists break it down in simple terms, cutting through the hype and explaining the real health gains and the myths people need to stop believing.

Lemon water has become part of daily routines, especially among people looking for better digestion, clearer skin, or a lighter feel during the day. Despite this, many of the claims around it remain unclear.

Two experts offered clarity. Clinical nutritionist and digital health creator Fiyinfoluwa Odukoya shared his assessment of the drink. Nutritionist and lifestyle coach Rhoda Olorunseyi also provided a detailed explanation of how lemon water works in the body.

Their responses give a clear picture of the drink’s strengths and the common assumptions that are not backed by fact.

1. Helps people drink more water



Hydration came up as the first and strongest point from both experts. Odukoya said, “Drinking lemon water regularly helps keep you hydrated, provides a good source of vitamin C, supports the immune system and may assist with weight management when part of a balanced diet.”

Rhoda shared a similar view: “Lemon water is mostly water; that’s where the main benefit comes from. The lemon simply adds vitamin C, small amounts of antioxidants, and a bit of flavour that encourages people to drink more water overall. Hydration is the actual benefit; the lemon just enhances it.” In simple terms, the drink works because people naturally drink more of it.

2. Supports smoother digestion

Lemon water is often taken early in the day to settle the stomach. Odukoya confirmed that this has a factual base. He said: “Lemon water can stimulate digestive juices, support smooth digestion, reduce bloating and may gently boost metabolic activity.”

In 2022, a small study in Springer Nature also reported that the citric acid in lemon juice increased the release of gastric acid, the stomach fluid responsible for breaking down food during digestion.

3. Contributes to normal immune function

This part of the discussion was clearer and more specific. Rhoda explained what actually happens inside the body. She said, “The vitamin C in lemon supports immune function, but it’s not a cure or a shield. It helps the body carry out normal immune processes and reduces oxidative stress. What lemon water actually does is improve hydration, and proper hydration allows immune cells to work efficiently.”

This reminder came during interviews, both experts granted to Guardian Life, where they stressed that hydration is the real driver behind most of the drink’s benefits.

4. Helps weight management through better choices

Rhoda addressed one of the biggest misconceptions quickly. She said, “Lemon water does not directly burn fat. What it can do is support weight management behaviours. It increases water intake. It may replace high-calorie drinks. Some people feel slightly fuller when they drink water before meals. So the benefit is indirect; it supports habits, not fat loss chemistry.”

Odukoya also linked hydration to steadier eating patterns, which supports weight control.

5. Good source of Vitamin C

Not consuming enough vitamin C may lead to a range of problems, including increased susceptibility to infections, dry mouth, dry skin and eyes, persistent fatigue, difficulty sleeping and, in severe cases, loosening of the teeth.

Odukoya pointed out the role of vitamin C and hydration in skin health. He said, “The vitamin C in lemons helps maintain healthy skin and supports collagen production.

6. Should be taken in a safe and diluted form

Both experts warned that the drink must be consumed the right way.

Odukoya said, “People with acid reflux, sensitive teeth, or stomach ulcers should limit how often they drink lemon water. It is best consumed diluted to reduce acidity and protect the teeth and stomach.”

Rhoda listed simple steps for preparation: Use fresh lemon, not concentrates. Add the juice to room temperature or warm water. Add the lemon zest if possible; it contains additional antioxidants. If someone has sensitivity or acid reflux, dilute it more. Consistency matters more than the recipe. The goal is simply to drink enough water daily.”