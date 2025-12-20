Others

Search Guardian News

Tasting Christmas early at the Federal Palace Hotel

Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes the perfect excuse to slow down, gather the people you love, and bond over good food. In the spirit of the season, I got an early taste of what t...

Published 20 Dec 2025

By Chidirim Ndeche

Suya Kebab. Photo Credit: Chidirim Ndeche

More on Guardian Life

Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes the perfect excuse to slow down, gather the people you love, and bond over good food. In the spirit of the season, I got an early taste of what the Federal Palace Hotel has on offer this festive period, sampling a selection of dishes and cocktails that capture both comfort and indulgence.
Suya Kebab

Suya Kebab
Suya Kebab

Spicy, boldly seasoned, and served on a skewer, the suya kebab delivered that familiar street-food heat in a more refined setting. The spice blend was confident and aromatic, with a peppery kick that lingered. The meat leaned slightly firm, likely because it had cooled before I got to it, but the flavour held up well.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad
Greek Salad

Crisp, refreshing, and well-balanced, the Greek salad offered a welcome contrast to the heavier dishes. Fresh vegetables formed the base, topped with crunchy onion rings and served alongside a creamy tzatziki-style dip. Light, clean, and easy to enjoy, it’s the kind of plate that resets the palate between bites.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon

The grilled salmon was simple and satisfying, allowing the fish to remain the star. Nicely cooked with a soft, flaky interior, it came with a light accompanying dip. A citrus-forward sauce along the lines of a lemon or balsamic glaze would have elevated it further, but even as served, it was comforting and clean.

Club Sandwich with Fries

Club Sandwich with Fries
Club Sandwich with Fries

The classic club sandwich was generous, comforting, well-layered, filling, and familiar. Paired with golden fries that were difficult to stop eating, it felt like proper comfort food done right. It’s the kind of dish that always delivers, especially when you want something satisfying without overthinking it.

Seafood Okra Soup with Pounded Yam

Seafood Okra Soup with Pounded Yam
Seafood Okra Soup with Pounded Yam

I enjoyed this dish very much. Rich, hearty, and deeply satisfying, the seafood okra soup was filled with fish, prawns, and all the comforting textures that make the dish such a favourite. Paired with pounded yam, it felt grounding and nostalgic. I hadn’t had okra in a while, and this reminded me why it’s such a classic.

Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini
Espresso Martini

This was my first time trying an espresso martini, and it did exactly what it promised. Bold, rich, and unapologetically coffee-forward, it’s not for anyone who dislikes coffee flavours. If you love espresso, though, this cocktail hits the mark: smooth, slightly bitter, and energising.

Chidirim Ndeche

Guardian Life

Join Our Channels

You may also like

More Articles from Guardian Life.