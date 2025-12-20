Tasting Christmas early at the Federal Palace Hotel

Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes the perfect excuse to slow down, gather the people you love, and bond over good food. In the spirit of the season, I got an early taste of what the Federal Palace Hotel has on offer this festive period, sampling a selection of dishes and cocktails that capture both comfort and indulgence.

Suya Kebab



Spicy, boldly seasoned, and served on a skewer, the suya kebab delivered that familiar street-food heat in a more refined setting. The spice blend was confident and aromatic, with a peppery kick that lingered. The meat leaned slightly firm, likely because it had cooled before I got to it, but the flavour held up well.

Greek Salad



Crisp, refreshing, and well-balanced, the Greek salad offered a welcome contrast to the heavier dishes. Fresh vegetables formed the base, topped with crunchy onion rings and served alongside a creamy tzatziki-style dip. Light, clean, and easy to enjoy, it’s the kind of plate that resets the palate between bites.

Grilled Salmon



The grilled salmon was simple and satisfying, allowing the fish to remain the star. Nicely cooked with a soft, flaky interior, it came with a light accompanying dip. A citrus-forward sauce along the lines of a lemon or balsamic glaze would have elevated it further, but even as served, it was comforting and clean.

Club Sandwich with Fries



The classic club sandwich was generous, comforting, well-layered, filling, and familiar. Paired with golden fries that were difficult to stop eating, it felt like proper comfort food done right. It’s the kind of dish that always delivers, especially when you want something satisfying without overthinking it.

Seafood Okra Soup with Pounded Yam



I enjoyed this dish very much. Rich, hearty, and deeply satisfying, the seafood okra soup was filled with fish, prawns, and all the comforting textures that make the dish such a favourite. Paired with pounded yam, it felt grounding and nostalgic. I hadn’t had okra in a while, and this reminded me why it’s such a classic.

Espresso Martini



This was my first time trying an espresso martini, and it did exactly what it promised. Bold, rich, and unapologetically coffee-forward, it’s not for anyone who dislikes coffee flavours. If you love espresso, though, this cocktail hits the mark: smooth, slightly bitter, and energising.