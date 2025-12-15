How dancing, skit creation shape my vision-Ugochukwu

Fast-rising content creator, Ugochukwu Emmanuel, commonly known as Nueldrick, believes dancing and creating skits have helped him uncover a deeper purpose in life: serving humanity.

This multifaceted creator, who hails from Imo State, began his journey by filming dance videos and comedy skits in the Ojo area of Lagos, collaborating with his colleague, Skinycomics.

In a recent interview in Lagos, Nueldrick revealed that giving has become an integral part of his life.

“Giving has always been a part of my lifestyle; it’s something I’ve embraced since childhood. Creating content has also given me the courage to give more and positively impact people’s lives. Humanitarian work brings me true happiness.”Nueldrick defines success as the ability to achieve meaningful goals.

“Success means accomplishing meaningful objectives, growing as a person, and staying true to one’s values. It’s about making a positive impact on yourself and others, and finding joy in the journey—not just in the final result.”He further emphasised,

“Content creation is both my platform and my responsibility. It allows me to spread joy, provide assistance where needed, and use my visibility for the public good. When creativity is connected to community, creators can do more than entertain—they can inspire real change.”