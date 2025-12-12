I still believe I’m going to walk, says Yinka Ayefele

Gospel singer and music entrepreneur, Yinka Ayefele, has said he still believes he will walk again despite the motor accident that left him unable to stand.

Ayefele revealed this belief in a video shared on his Instagram page on Friday, where he was seen speaking with his triplets and explaining the reason he cannot walk.

He said the accident occurred on December 12, 1997, during the Christmas festive period.

According to him, he was driving when the crash happened.

He explained that the road was slippery, causing his vehicle to lose control.

Ayefele said the car tumbled about six times before ending up in a bush and a deep pit.

Despite the life-changing incident, the broadcaster expressed strong hope for recovery.

“I still believe I’m going to walk,” he told his triplet.

He also reassured his them not to worry, adding that he regularly does exercises because he believes he will stand and walk again.

Ayefele has remained active in broadcasting and music since the accident and currently runs several radio stations across the country.

In a separate interview, Ayefele said being a father of triplets is no longer challenging for him.

The singer, who welcomed a set of triplets in 2019 after many years of waiting, said parenting has become easier with experience.

“It was challenging then because I did not have the experience prior to that time. There is nothing so serious about having triplets. They are fun to be with, and I have been enjoying them. Even if they are four or five, I think I can cope with them. It is not challenging anymore,” he said.

Speaking on the recent attack on his Ibadan-based radio station, Fresh FM, Ayefele declined to go into details.

“I don’t want to talk about it. It is not something that is worth celebrating or talking about. I just want the police to continue with their investigations and get to the root of it. The bottom line is to thank God we did not have any casualties,” he said.

On his business plans, Ayefele said he is currently focused on expanding his radio stations rather than releasing new music.

“I don’t have any musical projects presently. I am only working on the videos for some of the songs off my last album. Besides, I am occupied with working on my radio stations in Lagos and Akure. I have also just started Urban FM in Ibadan,” he said.

He added that the expansion is aimed at job creation.

“It is all about providing a means of employment for youths. That is why I expanded it to Akure, Ado Ekiti, Osogbo, and Ogun states,” Ayefele said.