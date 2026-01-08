Idanre community vows to take Ode Mare festival global

Residents of the Idanre community in the Idanre Local Council Area of Ondo State have vowed to transform the annual Ode Mare festival into a global event to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the people to the world, as well as to foster unity and promote peace.

According to the Aare Onakakanfo of Otoja in Idanre, Lawrence Akinboni, the festival is an avenue to promote traditional values, indigenous music and cultural dance, while also attracting tourists and boosting local economic activities.

While emphasising that the celebration goes beyond entertainment, Akinboni stressed that it symbolises shared history, identity, and togetherness among Idanre people both at home and in the diaspora.

He said, “The Ode Mare is a festival created to provide a platform for the Idanre Kingdom. It is our way of appreciating God for the economic growth of the community. We believe strongly in our culture and heritage.”

“Anything you do, just give thanks. This festival gives us the opportunity to celebrate our cultural heritage and promote our values, letting people know that Idanre has good sons and daughters,” he said.

Akinboni added that the celebration would grow bigger in subsequent years, noting that future editions would be more elaborate.

Also speaking, a community leader, Olaleye Osunmakinwa, said the festival would help reconnect Idanre people across the globe while strengthening communal bonds.

“The Ode Mare Festival is very important to us. Firstly, we are trying to connect our people all over the world. Everything we are doing here is being watched globally. We are calling our people back home. We need unity in our midst and initiatives that will bring progress, not backwardness.

“We do not want to rely solely on cocoa. We want our culture to generate income. There are many things around us in Idanre worth celebrating, and this festival will boost our economy,” he noted.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Akinwole Solomon, said the Ode Mare Festival would place Idanre on the global tourism map while promoting the town’s cultural heritage.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Afolabi Adesoji, said the festival was designed to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Idanre people.

Represented by the Director of Tourism in the ministry, Dr Adeola Aderinola, the commissioner assured that the state government would continue to promote culture and tourism to drive economic growth.