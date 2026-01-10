I’m grateful, Bolaji Ogunmola appreciates support after airline saga

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bolaji Ogunmola has thanked Nigerians for the support she received following her recent experience with United Nigeria Airlines (UNA).

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Friday, Ogunmola expressed appreciation to those who reached out through calls, messages and other forms of assistance after she raised concerns over the incident.

“Thank you so much to everyone who literally reached out, who sent a message, who called, who sent help. God bless you guys. I’m deeply, deeply thankful,” she said.

The actress also acknowledged the intervention of a man she identified as Mr Wale, as well as officials of the Ekiti State Government.

“Thank you so much, Mr Wale. I’m saying thank you again. Thank you so much, Ekiti State Government, the ADC, the driver and the security. I am so deeply grateful,” she added.

She further appreciated bloggers and media platforms that amplified her complaints, noting that their coverage helped draw public attention to the issue.

Reacting to the airline’s apology, Ogunmola criticised what she described as poor communication, questioning how passengers could be issued tickets and boarding passes only for flights to be cancelled without adequate notice.

“They said they duly communicated, but how do you book tickets and boarding passes for people and then say you’re not flying again?” she asked.

The actress also claimed that airline officials failed to inform her of the flight cancellation, even while taking photographs with her at the airport the following day.

Addressing critics who described her as a “big baby,” Ogunmola said she does not enjoy unnecessary stress, adding that the attention generated by the incident was overwhelming.

This is coming after United Nigeria Airlines, on Thursday, apologised to Ogunmola over the disruption of her Ekiti flight, which left her stranded at the airport for over 24 hours following repeated delays and eventual cancellation.

The Guardian had earlier reported that the actress called out the airline after alleging that the continuous postponements led to professional and financial setbacks, disclosing that she had invested between N15 million and N20 million in preparations for her film project TOC.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the airline’s Public Relations Officer, Chibuke Uloka, said the flight was cancelled due to “unscheduled aircraft maintenance,” adding that passengers were informed via email and text messages.

The statement read in part, “United Nigeria Airlines acknowledges the concerns raised by Ms. Bolaji Ogunmola in a now viral video broadcast regarding the recent disruption to her travel plans. We offer our sincerest apologies for the inconveniences to her, and all affected passengers.

“We fully recognize the impact that flight delays and cancellations have on our passengers, particularly when they interfere with significant personal and professional commitments. We deeply regret that Ms. Ogunmola was affected by these circumstances.

“Flight UN0623, on which Ms. Ogunmola was originally scheduled to travel on 7 January 2026, was initially disrupted due to unscheduled aircraft maintenance. Communications regarding the disruption were promptly sent to all affected passengers via email and text messages.

“In prioritizing our passengers, the flight was specially reintroduced into our operations on 8 January 2026, despite the Ekiti-Lagos route not being part of our scheduled services for the day.

“In line with our commitment to passenger welfare, United Nigeria Airlines ensured full compliance with all applicable NCAA Consumer Protection Regulations, including passenger care obligations during flight disruptions, as provided under Part 19 of the NCAA Consumer Protection Regulations.

“United Nigeria Airlines offers its unreserved apologies to Ms. Ogunmola and all other affected passengers. We remain steadfast in our commitment to the highest standards of safety, operational excellence, and exceptional customer service.

“We value the feedback of our passengers and are dedicated to continually improving our service delivery to meet-and-exceed our passenger’s expectations.”