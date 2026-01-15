Lactose intolerant? Dairy substitutes you can actually enjoy

So you love dairy, but it doesn’t love you back? Welcome to the lactose-intolerant club. Being lactose-intolerant simply means your body finds it difficult to digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and several other dairy products. But being lactose intolerant doesn’t have to mean saying goodbye to your favourite dairy delight. Here’s how to substitute and still enjoy every sip and every bite.

1. Try plant-based milk

Plant-based milks have come a long way from being a bland substitute. They have become tasty and also nutritious. You can try:

Almond milk is a popular milk alternative because it is easy to make, cheap to buy, and many find it delicious. Almond milk does not have the strong flavour that some other plant-based milks may have, so it may be a good transition milk for many people to try. Soy milk is rich, creamy, and protein-packed. It’s the closest in texture to regular milk, making it ideal for coffee lovers and bakers who want that familiar consistency. Oat milk is the most nutritious and delicious. Its natural sweetness and velvety texture can be added to lattes and also to smoothies. Coconut milk brings a hint of tropical flavour and creamy richness. It’s perfect for puddings and desserts. Cashew milk offers a buttery texture and mild taste, perfect for sauces and soups. It’s one of the creamiest options around.

2. Dairy-Free Cheese

Most dairy-free cheese are made from nuts like cashew and almond. A dairy-free cheese can deliver a rich, creamy texture, but not the cheesy taste you may be used to. You may also get significantly less protein and calcium than you’d get from milk-based cheese.

3. Butter Alternatives

Margarine is the original dairy-free butter, but it’s primarily made from trans fats, and it has been considered harmful because it increases cholesterol. Instead, you should choose from plant-based alternatives to butter made from olive, vegetable, or avocado oil, which deliver more heart-healthy fats than the saturated fats in dairy butter.

4. Dairy-Free Yogurt

You can find almond, soy, coconut, cashew, and other dairy-free yoghurt options. Many nondairy yoghurts are fortified with calcium and probiotics, so you can still get the much-needed nutrition found in dairy.

5. Ice Cream Alternatives

Some of the coconut- or cashew-based varieties offer a rich texture similar to dairy ice cream, but options made from oat, soy, and almond can feel thinner. Whichever variety you prefer, most dairy-free ice cream swaps are going to be lower in protein and calcium than dairy versions.