Lactose intolerant? Dairy substitutes you can actually enjoy

So you love dairy, but it doesn’t love you back? Welcome to the lactose-intolerant club. Being lactose-intolerant simply means your body finds it difficult to digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and several other dairy products. But being lactose intolerant doesn’t have to mean saying goodbye to your favourite dairy delight. Here’s how to substitute and still enjoy every sip and every bite.
1. Try plant-based milk You can try:
Plant-based milks have come a long way from being a bland substitute. They have become tasty and also nutritious.
2. Dairy-Free Cheese
Most dairy-free cheese are made from nuts like cashew and almond. A dairy-free cheese can deliver a rich, creamy texture, but not the cheesy taste you may be used to. You may also get significantly less protein and calcium than you’d get from milk-based cheese.
3. Butter Alternatives
Margarine is the original dairy-free butter, but it’s primarily made from trans fats, and it has been considered harmful because it increases cholesterol. Instead, you should choose from plant-based alternatives to butter made from olive, vegetable, or avocado oil, which deliver more heart-healthy fats than the saturated fats in dairy butter.
4. Dairy-Free Yogurt
You can find almond, soy, coconut, cashew, and other dairy-free yoghurt options. Many nondairy yoghurts are fortified with calcium and probiotics, so you can still get the much-needed nutrition found in dairy.
5. Ice Cream Alternatives
Some of the coconut- or cashew-based varieties offer a rich texture similar to dairy ice cream, but options made from oat, soy, and almond can feel thinner. Whichever variety you prefer, most dairy-free ice cream swaps are going to be lower in protein and calcium than dairy versions.