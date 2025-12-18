Davido names next Afrobeats GOATs

Grammy-nominated singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has named Asake, Rema and Omah Lay as male artistes he believes are best placed to become Nigeria’s next music greats.

Davido made this known on Wednesday during a live session on comedian and streamer Carter Efe’s Twitch channel, where he was asked to share his thoughts on who could rise to the top as the next “GOAT” in Afrobeats.

According to the singer, his opinion was based on consistency, growth and impact within a short period, especially among male artistes currently shaping the sound of Afrobeats.

“Right now, for me, I say, between Asake, Omah Lay, or Rema. If you ask me. I think they’ve done exceptionally well,” Davido said.

The multiple award-winning artiste, also known as OBO, clarified that his comment focused on male performers, while acknowledging the success of female stars who have also carried Nigerian music far beyond the country’s borders.

“Obviously, we have Tems, Ayra Starr, stuff like, I’m talking about males. Those three, killing it, you know what I’m saying,” he added.

Davido went further to speak warmly about the trio, describing them as hardworking and well respected figures within the industry, while stressing that there is genuine love among them.

“Omah Lay, obviously, my brother. Rema, love him so much. Asake, have so much love for him as well. They’re all doing amazingly well,” he said.

The singer also pointed to their growing international presence, noting that seeing Nigerian artistes thrive abroad is proof of how far Afrobeats has travelled.

“Especially like globally. Like it’s just amazing to just be in America and just see them. You know I’m saying. It is not easy o,” Davido said.

Davido, a five-time Grammy nominee and one of Afrobeats’ biggest global exports, has often spoken about legacy, teamwork and pushing Nigerian music to the highest level.

Over the years, he has collaborated with several rising acts and openly supported younger artistes breaking into the mainstream.

The question of who deserves the “greatest of all time” tag has remained a hot topic among music fans, especially as Afrobeats continues to enjoy massive global growth. With Nigerian artistes now filling arenas, topping international charts and winning major awards, attention is gradually shifting to who will define the next era of dominance.

Asake, Rema and Omah Lay have all enjoyed major international success in recent years, with sold-out tours, chart-topping songs and collaborations with global stars, strengthening arguments that they could shape the future of Afrobeats.