Nigerian books from 2025 to read before the year ends

In 2025, Nigerian authors delivered a rich range of books that explored migration, memory, ambition, love, and survival, often through deeply personal lenses. If you are searching for an end-of-year gift for a loved one, or you are just looking for a good book to close out the year, these notable books by Nigerian authors are worth checking out before the year ends.

The Tiny Things Are Heavier — Esther Ifesinachi Okonkwo

One of the most striking literary debuts of the year, The Tiny Things Are Heavier is a quiet but emotionally powerful novel about migration, identity, and the weight of unresolved pasts. The story is about a young Nigerian woman navigating life in the United States while grappling with guilt, family ties, and the meaning of home. It is a reflective read that speaks about the realities of the Nigerian diaspora experience and the invisible burdens many people carry across borders.

This Kind of Trouble — Tochi Eze



This Kind of Trouble is a multigenerational family novel that moves between Nigeria and the diaspora, tracing how choices, silence, and ambition echo across generations. Tochi Eze explores inheritance, memory, and belonging through richly drawn characters whose lives are shaped by what is said and what is left unsaid. The narrative unfolds gradually, rewarding patient readers who enjoy emotionally grounded, character-driven stories with depth and nuance.

The Edge of Water — Olufunke Grace Bankole

In The Edge of Water, Olufunke Grace Bankole delivers a tender, deeply human story about family, faith, distance, and the complexities of life. Set across continents, the novel examines how migration reshapes relationships and how personal decisions ripple through generations. Bankole’s prose is thoughtful and precise, capturing the quiet tensions between expectation and choice. It is a moving exploration of love, duty, and the fragile spaces where families hold together or drift apart.

Necessary Friction — Eloghosa Osunde

Known for her bold, experimental storytelling, Eloghosa Osunde captures the pulse of contemporary Lagos in Necessary Friction. The novel follows interconnected lives navigating love, survival, queerness, and ambition in a city defined by movement and contradiction. Osunde’s characters feel urgent and alive, reflecting the emotional and social realities of urban life. It is a socially aware, modern novel that speaks directly to younger readers and city dwellers.

Futility — Nuzo Onoh

Released in October 2025 after her last book, The Fake Ghost, Futility blends horror, dark humour, and supernatural twists into a chilling, inventive narrative. The novel explores murder, revenge, and body-swapping, drawing readers into a tense, unsettling world. Nuzo Onoh, widely regarded as a leading voice in African horror, once again proves her mastery of the genre. This is a gripping read for fans of speculative fiction who enjoy stories that unsettle as much as they entertain.

Making It Big: Lessons from a Life in Business — Femi Otedola



Not all of 2025’s standout Nigerian books were fiction. In Making It Big, Femi Otedola reflects on his journey through Nigeria’s business landscape, sharing lessons from decades of entrepreneurship, risk-taking, and leadership. The book offers insight into decision-making, resilience, and long-term vision, making it particularly relevant for readers interested in business, wealth creation, and personal growth within the Nigerian context.

A Nollywood Christmas — Tomilola Coco Adeyemo



Set against the chaos of a Christmas film production in Ibadan, A Nollywood Christmas is a sharp, sexy festive romance about ambition, desire, and second chances. When Anu Fashoranti returns to Nollywood to save her career, she’s forced to confront old wounds, family expectations, and a dangerously tempting leading man. Adeyemo blends romance with behind-the-scenes industry drama, delivering a witty, feel-good holiday read that captures Nollywood’s messiness and magic.