Planning your next holiday? Start with Africa’s must-visit destinations

Africa is home to incredible destinations, featuring bustling cities, serene islands, and photogenic landscapes that combine beauty, culture, and adventure, making every trip memorable. From the Lagos nightlife to the shores of the Seychelles, here are some of the best places to visit in Africa, and the best times to go.

LAGOS, NIGERIA

Lagos is Nigeria’s largest city by population, making it one of Africa’s most dynamic destinations and the continent’s busiest urban hub. Known as the country’s entertainment capital, Lagos is always buzzing with nightlife, concerts, festivals, and fashion shows. The city offers a burst of energy, culture, and creativity that is hard to find anywhere else in West Africa.

Best time to visit: December, when the weather is dry and the city hosts its biggest festivals and concerts.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

Cape Town is one of Africa’s most beautiful cities, known for its mix of mountains, beaches, and colourful neighbourhoods. Table Mountain towers over the city, creating a picturesque backdrop that draws travellers from all over the world. The city is rich in culture, with vibrant art, food, and wine scenes, and its winelands offer unforgettable tasting tours. Visitors can spend the day hiking, exploring waterfront cafés, or relaxing by the ocean.

Best time to visit: November to March, when the weather is warm and ideal for outdoor activities.

ZANZIBAR, TANZANIA

Zanzibar is a tropical paradise with stunning beaches and centuries of layered history. Stone Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is filled with winding alleys, carved wooden doors, and historic architecture. Beyond its rich culture, Zanzibar offers clear turquoise waters, white-sand beaches, and some of East Africa’s best diving spots. Travellers can enjoy spice farm tours, sunset dhow cruises, and a peaceful island atmosphere.

Best time to visit: June to October, when the weather is dry and perfect for beach activities.

MAURITIUS

Mauritius is famous for its calm beaches, blue lagoons, and luxury resorts. The island offers something for everyone, from coral reefs for diving to lush mountains and waterfalls for hiking. It’s a cultural mix of African, Indian, Chinese, and European influences. Travellers can enjoy boat trips, nature parks, and quiet stretches of beach. Mauritius is a top destination for couples, families, and anyone seeking a peaceful but exciting holiday.

Best time to visit: May to December, when the weather is cool, dry, and ideal for exploring.

MARRAKECH, MOROCCO

Marrakech is known for its vibrant colours, ancient architecture, and lively souks. The city’s medina is full of narrow pathways, traditional riads, spice stalls, and historic palaces. Travellers can relax in peaceful gardens or visit the nearby Atlas Mountains for a change of scenery. The city offers an unforgettable experience, from mint tea terraces to traditional Moroccan hammams.

Best time to visit: March to May or September to November, when temperatures are mild.

SEYCHELLES

The Seychelles is a group of islands known for pristine beaches, bright blue waters, and untouched nature. It is one of Africa’s most beautiful destinations, offering quiet escapes, romantic settings, and outstanding marine life. Travellers can enjoy island hopping, sailing, diving, and exploring nature reserves filled with rare wildlife. The islands provide a peaceful environment ideal for travellers seeking privacy, beauty, and nature.

Best time to visit: April to May and October to November, when the seas are calm and the weather is clear.