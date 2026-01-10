Pomp as Iho Dimeze confers chieftaincy title on Unachukwu

In a colourful blend of culture, heritage and modern accomplishment, Benjamin Chizoba Unachukwu, a seasoned engineer, has been crowned and admitted into the revered council of traditional title holders of the Iho Dimeze Ancient Kingdom, Imo State.



The historic ceremony, held on December 27, 2025, took place at Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Stadium, Iho Dimeze town, during the Dimeze Day Festival. It marked a defining chapter in the life of the accomplished professional, whose transition from the corporate boardroom to the palace square symbolises a harmonious meeting of contemporary expertise and deep-rooted traditional values.



The coronation was performed under the royal authority of His Royal Majesty, Eze (Dr.) Martin Chieze Amaku, Dimeze II of Iho Dimeze Ancient Kingdom, who conferred on him the prestigious title of High Chief Nwatayanachiyadinamma I of Iho Dimeze Ancient Kingdom. In the same ceremony, his wife was honoured with the title Lolo Udochinyerem of Iho Dimeze Ancient Kingdom, further cementing the family’s place within the cultural fabric of the community.



The event was attended by community leaders, youth groups and well-wishers from across the state and beyond. Among the dignitaries present was the senator representing Owerri West Senatorial District, Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi.



The chieftaincy title, deeply rooted in the customs and values of the ancient kingdom, represents trust, leadership and service. It was conferred on Unachukwu in recognition of his outstanding professional achievements, commitment to community development and sustained contributions to youth empowerment.



From a lineage renowned for engineering excellence, with more than four engineers in the Unachukwu family, his elevation reflects a long-standing tradition of discipline, service and leadership.



Speaking after the coronation, Unachukwu expressed profound gratitude to the monarch and people of Iho Dimeze for the honour, describing the title as a call to deeper service and responsibility. He pledged to uphold the kingdom’s values, promote youth empowerment and contribute to peace, unity and sustainable development.



Iho Dimeze Ancient Kingdom, being the headquarters of Ikeduru Local Council of Imo State, occupies a unique place in Nigeria’s history as the site of the country’s first exploratory crude oil well, drilled in 1951 by Shell D’Arcy Petroleum Development Company Limited.

This legacy of pioneering enterprise mirrors the modern accomplishments of the newly installed High Chief.



A seasoned professional, Unachukwu has built an impressive career spanning information and communication technology, engineering services and entrepreneurship. He is the Director and Chief Executive Officer of B&J Medical Diagnosis Limited, B&J Engineering Services Solutions Limited and B&J Bush Farms, with interests across healthcare support services, engineering solutions and agribusiness.



Beyond business, he is a passionate advocate of youth empowerment. He is the pioneer of the One Youth, One Skill initiative, implemented through his non-governmental organisation, CEO Entrepreneurship Club, aimed at equipping young people with practical, income-generating skills for sustainable livelihoods.



Born on December 12, 1976, Unachukwu hails from Ikeduru Local Council of Imo State. Married to Adaeze Janejuliet (née Obodoeze) Unachukwu, he is widely described as disciplined, self-motivated and driven by excellence. His professional experience cuts across network administration, systems engineering, information security, airport technology systems and critical infrastructure support, with stints in aviation, oil and gas, automobile and IT consultancy sectors.