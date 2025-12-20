Why I relocated to Los Angeles – Asake

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has explained why he relocated to Los Angeles in the United States.

The 30-year-old singer said the decision was driven solely by his music career.

Asake spoke about the move in an interview with Office Magazine published earlier this week, where he said, relocating abroad has not changed who he is or where he comes from.

According to the Lonely at the Top crooner, moving to Los Angeles was not about escaping Nigeria but about gaining wider exposure and meeting new people within the global music space.

“To be honest, it’s still the same thing. Humans are the same. People are trying to make it in Nigeria. People are trying to make it in America. People are rich in Nigeria. People are rich in America. People buy new houses every day in Nigeria. People buy new homes in America every day,” Asake said.

He added that talent exists everywhere and that Los Angeles does not feel different from Nigeria in that sense.

“There are so many talents in LA, there are so many talents in Nigeria. I think it’s the same thing; there’s nothing different for me. The only thing I can say is I get to meet new people and have more exposure, like from what I’ve been used to,” he said.

The Mr Money with the Vibe hitmaker also addressed concerns that relocating abroad could disconnect him from his roots.

He insisted that his values and identity remain intact, adding that he keeps to himself most of the time.

When asked how he stays grounded in a new environment, Asake said solitude helps him stay focused and true to himself.

Speaking on his journey into music, the singer revealed that music was not his first career choice.

He said he initially leaned towards acting, stage performances and dance before gradually finding his way into music.

“My mom loves so much good music. My dad is deep into music. So unknowingly, I have it in me already. That was not my priority when I was young; I wanted to be a dancer or a choreographer,” he said.

Asake explained that his music journey took shape during his university days, when he began hanging out with friends who were already into music.

“But I think when I went to university in 2013, I ended up being around friends who do music too. Then you end up making a song. Then the whole school went crazy on the song,” he added.

The singer noted that his performance style has remained the same despite his rise to fame and relocation, stressing that nothing about his approach to music has really changed.

Asake’s move places him among other Nigerian stars who have relocated to the United States in recent years, including Wizkid, Tems, Adekunle Gold, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Banky W.

His relocation also comes weeks after fellow singer Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, announced her move to New York.

The 23-year-old singer had said she had always dreamed of living in the city, adding that performing there gives her a deep sense of comfort.